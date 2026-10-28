Television Academy Partners With Best Buy to Train Next Generation of Production Assistants

(L to R) David Haro, Morgan Crafton, Vin Di Bona, Kevin O. Campos and Aalijah Perez with the Television Academy Foundation during the first field trip of the Foundation’s Production Assistant Training Program at a taping of America’s Funniest Home Videos, Oct. 24, 2026.

The Television Academy Foundation is partnering with Best Buy to offer “Skill-Building and Career Readiness program,” which will provide the academy’s first Production Assistant Training program for high school students in Los Angeles-area communities.

The 10-week program launches at two locations: Best Buy Teen Tech Centers at Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA in Boyle Heights and North Stars YMCA Teen Tech Center in North Long Beach, Calif.

The free, after-school program encompasses a 10-week curriculum beginning this month, providing students with a comprehensive, hands-on introduction to careers in television production with a focus on preparing participants for entry level production assistant (PA) roles and exploring long-term career pathways across the entertainment industry.

Students will learn directly from industry professionals—including PAs, production coordinators, assistant directors, production managers, producers, location managers and production accountants—who will provide insight into day-to-day responsibilities and career advancement. Field trips to both scripted and unscripted television productions will give students an opportunity to experience professional sets firsthand, meet department heads and connect classroom learning to real-world production environments.

Television Academy Board Governor Donny Hugo Herran, a 20-year industry executive, serves as the program’s first instructor. Herran is the author of "The Production Guru: Leadership Principles and Philosophies Across Film, Television and Beyond" and founder of Ellevan Creative Consulting, which includes partnerships with CMG Productions in the U.K.

He is a former senior vice president of physical production at Paramount. Across his tenure Donny acted as executive in charge of production on several landmark scripted series, including Yellowstone, 1923, Landman and MobLand as well as major unscripted franchises, such as The Challenge, Love & Hip Hop, Martha & Snoop's Dinner Party and Siesta Key.

The Production Assistant Training program concludes with a celebration on the Television Academy’s North Hollywood campus where participating students will gather to discuss their newly acquired skills, build professional connections with industry leaders and Television Academy members, and receive a certificate of completion.

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Best Buy Teen Tech Centers, an initiative of the Best Buy Foundation, offers young people the opportunity to explore technology, build critical career skills, and learn from supportive mentors. These Best Buy Teen Tech Centers help prepare young people for careers in LA's creative economy.

“We are thrilled to partner with Best Buy to offer this exceptional program to local underserved communities,” said Tina Perry, chair of the Television Academy Foundation. “This curriculum combines industry education, practical production training, professional mentorship and real-world exposure to help students build the knowledge, confidence and connections needed to begin exploring careers in television and entertainment.”

“Every young person deserves the opportunity to build on their strengths and see where their skills can take them,” said Olivia Jefferson, vice president of social impact, Best Buy. “We are proud to support the Television Academy Foundation in connecting more young people in Los Angeles with hands-on experience, mentors and industry relationships that can help them turn their skills into lasting economic opportunity.”

“Opening doors to production jobs helps shape a more dynamic and representative entertainment industry,” said Herran. “I’m proud to lead the inaugural Production Assistant Training program, supported by Best Buy’s generous grant, and to prepare aspiring crew members to help them thrive behind the scenes.”