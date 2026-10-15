ENCO Highlights AI Tools for Newsrooms, Local Ads at NAB Show New York

NEW YORK—ENCO said its enCue news-production toolset and SPOTai video advertising solution will make their North American debuts at NAB Show New York, set for Oct. 21-22 at Manhattan’s Javits Convention Center.

In addition to those products, ENCO’s exhibit (Booth 539) will also display its latest in captioning, translation, AI production, automation and virtual production tools for television and radio broadcasters, the company said.

It will also debut what it calls a unique 3D talent-tracking application within Qimera, its virtual production environment, that brings new realism and production efficiency to live broadcast workflows, and demonstrate a range of holistic captioning and translation workflow capabilities across its enCaption, enTranslate and enSpeak product lines.

“Broadcasters across North America are under increasing pressure to produce more content, reach audiences across more platforms and generate new revenue without adding operational complexity,” ENCO President Ken Frommert said. “We are focused on solving these everyday challenges with practical, intuitive technologies that make a measurable difference.”

Browser-based, cloud-native enCue, introduced in September at the IBC Show, automates a pair of time-consuming production workflows: clip farming and news package creation. It can analyze long-form programs such as newscasts or podcasts to identify compelling moments and automatically create social-ready clips and highlight reels, ENCO said. The platform can generate titles and captions, reformat video for vertical viewing and produce 15-second teasers, it said.

The enCue product also streamlines news package creation by matching scripts or narration with raw footage from interviews, field shoots or other sources. Its AI can assemble relevant footage into a cohesive package ready for editorial review, Enco said, freeing production teams from manually searching through hours of video.

SPOTai extends ENCO’s existing SPECai audio advertising product to video, generating professional, broadcast-ready ads in 1080p within minutes with just basic brand information and a simple text prompt. Its enhanced AI models produce more realistic visuals and stronger creative results, Enco said, while an integrated image editor and automated social publishing simplify production and distribution.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Other products to be spotlighted in ENCO’s Javits Center booth include Qimera, its Unreal Engine-based, real-time 3D virtual production compositing platform, with its new Talent Tracking feature, which tracks the presenter’s full body in 3D, allowing shadows and reflections to stay accurately aligned as talent moves through a virtual environment.

ENCO will also show how its award-winning enCaption Sierra platform can now translate live captions into a different language in an on-premises environment, bringing enTranslate into the Sierra workflow and providing broadcasters and AV users with greater flexibility to serve multilingual audiences.

The company said it will also show how enTranslate can transform live captions into multilingual text translation in real time and how enSpeak, its real-time voice translation engine, can extend the multilingual workflow from text to speech by converting translated text into natural-sounding, low-latency audio.

And radio broadcasters can see the latest developments for AI-powered radio advertising platform SPECai, as well as aiTrack, Enco’s cloud-native, automation-agnostic platform for generating, localizing and scheduling dynamic AI-driven audio content for on-air radio, it said.

For more on Enco’s products, visit its website.