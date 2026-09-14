TV Tech Unveils Best of Show Winners at IBC2026

AMSTERDAM—TV Tech has named its Best of Show Awards winners for IBC2026, which wraps up today, Sept. 14, in Amsterdam. Entrants were judged by a panel of industry experts on the criteria of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry.

Winners will be published in the October issue of TV Tech. In addition to TV Tech, other Future brands that participated in the Best of Show Awards included TVBEurope, Radio World, Installation and ITPro. Nominees paid an entry fee to enter.

Here are this year’s winners:

Adobe: Generative Media Tool in Premiere

Generative Media Tool in Premiere AJA Video Systems: AJA Video Systems FS8

AJA Video Systems FS8 Akta: Akta AI First Video Platform

Akta AI First Video Platform Amagi Corporation: Amagi Newspulse

Amagi Newspulse Amazon Web Services (AWS): AWS Elemental MediaPackage Dynamic Multiview

AWS Elemental MediaPackage Dynamic Multiview Appear: Appear X Platform Media Firewall - Hardware-Enforced IP Media Trust Boundaries

Appear X Platform Media Firewall - Hardware-Enforced IP Media Trust Boundaries Astera: QuikBeam

QuikBeam Avid: Avid Media Composer 2026.8

Avid Media Composer 2026.8 Beamr: AI Quality Enhancement, Verified on Your Content by Real Viewers in Days

AI Quality Enhancement, Verified on Your Content by Real Viewers in Days BeckTV: BeckFlow, the first schematic documentation platform designed specifically for the media and entertainment technology industry by a systems integrator

BeckFlow, the first schematic documentation platform designed specifically for the media and entertainment technology industry by a systems integrator Bridge Technologies: TS Playout Feature

TS Playout Feature Clear-Com: FreeSpeak Cell

FreeSpeak Cell Cobalt Digital: Hybrid Satellite Solution

Hybrid Satellite Solution Dejero: Dejero TITAN: World's First Triple 5G Mission-Critical Connectivity Platform

Dejero TITAN: World's First Triple 5G Mission-Critical Connectivity Platform DJI: DJI Osmo Pocket 4P

DJI Osmo Pocket 4P Eluvio: Eluvio Global Broadcast Fabric: First Unified Platform for Broadcast, Streaming, and AI Video Intelligence

Eluvio Global Broadcast Fabric: First Unified Platform for Broadcast, Streaming, and AI Video Intelligence Eluvio: Eluvio Video Intelligence — Inline, Frame-Accurate Video Intelligence & the Eluvio Video Intelligence Editor (EVIE)

Eluvio Video Intelligence — Inline, Frame-Accurate Video Intelligence & the Eluvio Video Intelligence Editor (EVIE) ENCO: enCue AI Production Tool for Video Editing and Content Repurposing

enCue AI Production Tool for Video Editing and Content Repurposing ENCO: ENCO enCaption Solutions with Multilingual Captioning and On-Prem Translation

ENCO enCaption Solutions with Multilingual Captioning and On-Prem Translation Evertz: ENX Liquid Cooled

ENX Liquid Cooled Flanders Scientific, Inc.: GaiaColor AutoCal & Analyzer

GaiaColor AutoCal & Analyzer Guangdong SIRUI Optical Co., Ltd: SIRUI Aurora 15mm F1.6 Full-frame Autofocus Lens

SIRUI Aurora 15mm F1.6 Full-frame Autofocus Lens Haivision: Makito ONE

Makito ONE IN2CORE: Native 12G-SDI multichannel I/O for iPad with ThunderFace 4K Duo+

Native 12G-SDI multichannel I/O for iPad with ThunderFace 4K Duo+ InSync: MCC-UHD-XT

MCC-UHD-XT Marshall Electronics: Marshall Electronics CV320

Marshall Electronics CV320 Mediagenix: Mediagenix Agentic Workflows for Media Operations

Mediagenix Agentic Workflows for Media Operations NETGEAR Enterprise: NETGEAR Align Controller

NETGEAR Align Controller NetOn.Live: LiveOS

LiveOS Proton Camera Innovations GmbH: PROTON IS

PROTON IS PTZOptics: PTZOptics Rise 4K Broadcast Camera

PTZOptics Rise 4K Broadcast Camera QuickLink: QuickLink StudioEdge™ – Expanded Multi‑Platform Remote Guest Contribution Solution

QuickLink StudioEdge™ – Expanded Multi‑Platform Remote Guest Contribution Solution Ross Video: XPression Chameleon MOS Hybrid HTML5 Workflow

XPression Chameleon MOS Hybrid HTML5 Workflow Shure: Action Isolator with DCA901

Action Isolator with DCA901 Signiant: Signiant Verify

Signiant Verify Techex: tx darwin

tx darwin TSL: Hummingbird Dante

Hummingbird Dante TrueNAS: TrueNAS V-Series

TrueNAS V-Series Venera Technologies: CapMate - AI-driven cloud-native Caption & Subtitle Verification, Correction, and Generation

CapMate - AI-driven cloud-native Caption & Subtitle Verification, Correction, and Generation Verimatrix: Verimatrix Streamkeeper Suite

Verimatrix Streamkeeper Suite Vizrt: TriCaster Vizion AI/R

TriCaster Vizion AI/R wTVision: R³ Engine macOS Edition: Bringing Apple Silicon Performance to Professional Live Graphics