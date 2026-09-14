TV Tech Unveils Best of Show Winners at IBC2026
Honorees recognized for innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the M&E tech industry
AMSTERDAM—TV Tech has named its Best of Show Awards winners for IBC2026, which wraps up today, Sept. 14, in Amsterdam. Entrants were judged by a panel of industry experts on the criteria of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry.
Winners will be published in the October issue of TV Tech. In addition to TV Tech, other Future brands that participated in the Best of Show Awards included TVBEurope, Radio World, Installation and ITPro. Nominees paid an entry fee to enter.
Here are this year’s winners:
- Adobe: Generative Media Tool in Premiere
- AJA Video Systems: AJA Video Systems FS8
- Akta: Akta AI First Video Platform
- Amagi Corporation: Amagi Newspulse
- Amazon Web Services (AWS): AWS Elemental MediaPackage Dynamic Multiview
- Appear: Appear X Platform Media Firewall - Hardware-Enforced IP Media Trust Boundaries
- Astera: QuikBeam
- Avid: Avid Media Composer 2026.8
- Beamr: AI Quality Enhancement, Verified on Your Content by Real Viewers in Days
- BeckTV: BeckFlow, the first schematic documentation platform designed specifically for the media and entertainment technology industry by a systems integrator
- Bridge Technologies: TS Playout Feature
- Clear-Com: FreeSpeak Cell
- Cobalt Digital: Hybrid Satellite Solution
- Dejero: Dejero TITAN: World's First Triple 5G Mission-Critical Connectivity Platform
- DJI: DJI Osmo Pocket 4P
- Eluvio: Eluvio Global Broadcast Fabric: First Unified Platform for Broadcast, Streaming, and AI Video Intelligence
- Eluvio: Eluvio Video Intelligence — Inline, Frame-Accurate Video Intelligence & the Eluvio Video Intelligence Editor (EVIE)
- ENCO: enCue AI Production Tool for Video Editing and Content Repurposing
- ENCO: ENCO enCaption Solutions with Multilingual Captioning and On-Prem Translation
- Evertz: ENX Liquid Cooled
- Flanders Scientific, Inc.: GaiaColor AutoCal & Analyzer
- Guangdong SIRUI Optical Co., Ltd: SIRUI Aurora 15mm F1.6 Full-frame Autofocus Lens
- Haivision: Makito ONE
- IN2CORE: Native 12G-SDI multichannel I/O for iPad with ThunderFace 4K Duo+
- InSync: MCC-UHD-XT
- Marshall Electronics: Marshall Electronics CV320
- Mediagenix: Mediagenix Agentic Workflows for Media Operations
- NETGEAR Enterprise: NETGEAR Align Controller
- NetOn.Live: LiveOS
- Proton Camera Innovations GmbH: PROTON IS
- PTZOptics: PTZOptics Rise 4K Broadcast Camera
- QuickLink: QuickLink StudioEdge™ – Expanded Multi‑Platform Remote Guest Contribution Solution
- Ross Video: XPression Chameleon MOS Hybrid HTML5 Workflow
- Shure: Action Isolator with DCA901
- Signiant: Signiant Verify
- Techex: tx darwin
- TSL: Hummingbird Dante
- TrueNAS: TrueNAS V-Series
- Venera Technologies: CapMate - AI-driven cloud-native Caption & Subtitle Verification, Correction, and Generation
- Verimatrix: Verimatrix Streamkeeper Suite
- Vizrt: TriCaster Vizion AI/R
- wTVision: R³ Engine macOS Edition: Bringing Apple Silicon Performance to Professional Live Graphics
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