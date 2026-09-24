NAB Show New York Announces More Speakers and Programming Highlights

WASHINGTON—NAB Show New York 2026 has announced programming and speaker highlights for the event, which is taking place Oct. 21–22 at the Javits Center.

The East Coast marketplace for media innovation will bring together more than 150 speakers across 60+ educational sessions broadcast, streaming, sports, the creator economy and AI, along with the technologies, business strategies and new models reshaping how content is created, produced, distributed and monetized.

During the show this year, the organizers reported that the NAB Show New York is expanding its focus on the business of media and entertainment in 2026 by connecting technology innovation more directly to investment, growth, monetization and real-world implementation.

Business strategy moves to the forefront with new conversations around consolidation and investment, creator-led companies and the changing economics of sports, while AI programming increasingly focuses on how organizations are putting the technology to work.

On the show floor, more than 225 exhibiting companies will give attendees opportunities to compare technologies and evaluate tools and workflows for immediate implementation.

“NAB Show New York reflects a media industry where technology and business strategy can no longer be separated,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president, Global Connections and Events at NAB. “Whether you’re building a creator-led company, rethinking a streaming product, investing in sports or modernizing a newsroom, the decisions being made today are about both how content gets made and how media businesses grow.”

More specifically, the show will also be putting a spotlight on some of the industry’s biggest structural changes during “The Great Media Reshuffling: Consolidation, Spin-Offs and the Battle for Scale” panel featuring Jessica Reif Ehrlich, managing director and senior media and entertainment analyst at BofA Securities; Eric Menell, global head, Media and Communications Investment Banking at J.P. Morgan; and Aaron Sobel, partner at Apollo Global Management. CNBC media and sports reporter Alex Sherman moderates the discussion of the forces reshaping the media business.

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Creator businesses are part of that changing landscape. Michael Kassan, founder and CEO of 3C Ventures, will lead “From Following to Franchise: Building the Next Generation of Creator-Led Entertainment,” exploring the evolution of creators from audience builders into owners of scalable media businesses and entertainment brands. He will be joined by Jarret Myer, co-founder and CEO of UPROXX, and Chelley Bissainthe, TV personality and “Love Island USA” season 7 contestant

Additional programming will examine monetization, advertising, streaming and the economics of local television as established media companies and new entrants compete for audiences, investment and growth.

Sports: From Media Rights to Investment and Fan Engagement

Another major highlight will be sports programming examining the increasingly interconnected worlds of media, investment, betting, production and audience engagement.

“The Future of Sports Betting: Growth, Media and Responsibility” features FanDuel President Christian Genetski and Craig Carton, TV host and FanDuel responsible gaming ambassador at WFAN Radio. “Investing in Sports Media Today” features Laurie Freeman, partner at Bruin Capital, and George Barrios, director and investor at Isos Capital Management, while “Inside the Live Sports Economy with Jon Ledecky” features New York Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky on the economics, ownership models and opportunities shaping sports media.

“Game On: The Power of Sports on Broadcast” features OutKick founder Clay Travis in conversation with NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt. Other sessions explore sports marketing, production innovation and new approaches to fan engagement.

AI Moves from Experimentation to Implementation

Artificial intelligence runs throughout the program, with an emphasis on how organizations are putting AI to work in newsrooms, production environments and content operations.

“Creating an Environment of FOMO: AI in the Newsroom” features Ryan Struyk, director of AI innovation at CNN, and Christina Hartman, vice president of emerging technology operations at The E.W. Scripps Company, discussing organizational adoption and practical newsroom applications. “Can AI Help Solve the Local News Crisis?” brings together Axios COO Allison Murphy and former CBS News President and CEO Wendy McMahon to explore how AI could help build more sustainable local journalism while preserving trust and human reporting. Another session will share practical newsroom lessons from NAB’s Google AI training initiative, including applications for research, document analysis and information integrity.

Streaming and Next-Generation Media Technology

Streaming leaders will examine how platforms are evolving around changing audience expectations, personalization and product performance.

“Providing a Personalized Playback Experience: What Customers Want and What’s Coming Next,” moderated by VP of OTT at Vimeo Francesca Sussman, features Isaac Josephson, senior vice president of product management at Fubo, and Srebrina Tanova, senior director of software engineering, content discovery experience services and tools at Warner Bros. Discovery. “Inside Paramount Skunk Works” offers a look at Paramount’s approach to rapid experimentation and streaming product innovation with Vice President of Engineering Tom Schultz.

NASA+ General Manager Rebecca Sirmons and NASA broadcast technology leaders will explore the future of streaming in “Streaming the Next Frontier with NASA+,” which also includes longtime Kennedy Space Center broadcast engineer Ron Gonser. “Seoul Search: Leveraging ATSC 3.0 and K-Culture to Unlock New Opportunities” examines the intersection of NextGen TV technology and emerging content opportunities with Sinclair Broadcast Group President of Technology Del Parks and NAB Chief Innovation Officer and Senior Vice President of Emerging Technology John Clark.

Local Television Leaders Tackle Streaming, AI, Revenue and Technology

The Local TV Strategies conference on Oct. 21 brings together senior executives from major station groups to examine the business and operational transformation of local television.

Programming will explore streaming strategy, new revenue opportunities, AI implementation, technology investment and the 2027 advertising marketplace, with executives representing CBS, Cox Media Group, Fox Television Stations, Gray Media, Hearst Television, NBCUniversal Local, Nexstar, Sinclair, Scripps and Tegna.

Creators, Streaming and Sound

Creator-focused programming will examine how independent creators and emerging media companies are turning audiences into sustainable businesses through monetization, production efficiency, partnerships and platform strategy. The program also includes streaming-focused sessions and AES@NAB New York, bringing professional audio into the broader conversation around the future of content creation and distribution.

Technology Discovery Across the Show Floor

The show floor will feature 225+ exhibiting companies, including more than 40 new exhibitors and 53 international companies, spanning production, post, broadcast, streaming, cloud, AI, audio, workflow and infrastructure technologies.

Attendees can compare technologies side by side, see demonstrations and connect directly with vendors and partners as they evaluate tools and workflows for immediate implementation. The show is expected to draw professionals with significant buying influence across corporate enterprise and brand studios, film and television, creators, broadcasting, systems integration, streaming and sports.

In addition, the Career Fair returns both days, connecting students and early-career professionals with employers across the media industry. Post|Production World New York runs Oct. 20–21 with in-depth training for editors, motion graphics artists, visual effects professionals and post-production specialists. The NAB Marconi Radio Awards take place Oct. 20 at the Edison Ballroom ahead of the Show. (Tickets must be purchased separately from show passes.)

Explore the full NAB Show New York speaker lineup and view the 2026 education program.

Registration for NAB Show New York 2026 is now open.