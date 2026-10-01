Mediaproxy Brings AI Monitoring, Web-Based Multiviewing to NAB Show New York

MELBOURNE, Australia—Mediaproxy, a provider of software-based IP compliance monitoring and multiviewing solutions, will give NAB Show New York attendees a look at new AI-powered capabilities within its LogServer compliance and analysis platform.

Also on tap for the Javits Convention Center from Oct. 21–22 is the first-ever NAB Show New York demonstration of Monwall Web, Mediaproxy’s interactive, browser-based multiviewer.

LogServer, the company’s flagship compliance and analysis system, will add several AI features designed to streamline live broadcast operations, the company said. The new release incorporates intelligent event detection, automated reporting and expanded quality-of-experience (QOE) monitoring.

Mediaproxy said the enhancements will let operators offload routine checks to the system while gaining insight into real-time issues more quickly within fast-moving broadcast environments. Visitors to Mediaproxy in Booth 561 can see a demonstration of LogServer performing automated tasks typically handled by human operators, including real-time alerting and data-driven analysis. The company called the new AI tool set a significant shift toward more efficient, data-driven monitoring workflows.

Monwall Web, which marks its first appearance at the New York event, incorporates Mediaproxy’s software-defined multiviewer into the web browser, allowing operators to interact with live mosaics from every location. The platform is designed for flexible, low-latency remote monitoring, the company said, and supports Low-Latency HLLs (LL-HLLs) and the Media over QUIC (MoQ) protocol. It also includes remote audio output monitoring and the ability to rewind live layouts.

Mediaproxy also said it has signed on to the open-source Media eXchange Layer (MXL) initiative, integrating the technology’s high-performance, in-memory media transport into its software-defined workflows.

For more on the latest developments from Mediaproxy, visit the company’s website.