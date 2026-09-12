Chyron, Matrox Video Partner At IBC 2026

AMSTERDAM—Chyron has partnered with Matrox Video for key presentations at IBC 2026 and is using several Matrox Avio 2 IP KVM extenders as part of its demonstrations.

“We work selectively with a number of vendors to create best-in-class solutions for important proof-of-concept and trade show presentations," said Jason Awerman, senior director of global customer success, IT and manufacturing at Chyron. “We are delighted to include Matrox Video in our portfolio of trusted partners. Matrox Video is known for the things that are important to Chyron customers, including true interoperability and a scalable architecture.”

Chyron is showing multiple solutions at its stand, including live-to-air graphics, HTML graphics, illustrated replay, virtual placement, weather presentations, venue display control, sports tracking, desktop-to-air tools, newsroom integration, maps and charts creation and virtual sets.

It is using several Matrox Avio 2 IP KVM extenders to enable seamless transitions from one demonstration to another. Designed for broadcast and live production environments, Avio 2 gives operators responsive access to production systems while allowing those systems to remain centralized and shared. Support for IPMX, SMPTE ST 2110 and NMOS enables Avio 2 to integrate into standards-based broadcast IP environments rather than operating as a separate KVM infrastructure.

“We’re excited to work with Chyron to bring Avio 2 into more broadcast production environments,” said Alberto Cieri, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Matrox Video. “Together, we’re combining Chyron’s proven production solutions with open, standards-based IP KVM that gives broadcasters more flexibility in how operators access and control the systems they rely on.”

The ongoing IBC 2026 concludes on Sept. 14.

See Chyron at IBC 2026 stand 7.A23 and Matrox Video at stand 7.B15.

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