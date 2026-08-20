Chyron To Showcase Newsroom Advancements At IBC 2026

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Chyron will demonstrate the latest advancements in high-efficiency news workflows during IBC 2026, Sept. 11-14, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

"Building a roadmap for the future isn’t about forcing a complete infrastructure overhaul. It’s about taking the right next step at the right time," said Chris Amodei, group platform product manager, live production, Chyron.

At the convention, Chyron will showcase the future of web-native news graphics with a preview of PRIME HTML. Designed to plug directly into established NRCS environments, PRIME HTML will provide news teams with a secure path to modern HTML graphics. Building on PRIME’s current capability to bring HTML content into Preview and Output, PRIME HTML will introduce an on-prem, native HTML graphics authoring and output workflow using the PBHX scene format, engineered for secure local-network (LAN) playout.

With its upcoming native authoring tools, PRIME HTML is designed to safeguard creative investments by eliminating the need to recreate graphics in separate systems for broadcast, web, digital or HTML-based delivery.

Extending workflow efficiency to multi-language broadcasting, Chyron will feature a preview of PRIME Translate for localization of on-air graphics across multiple language outputs. PRIME Translate identifies replaceable text in PRIME graphics, translates it into the selected target language and routes the localized version to the appropriate output to deliver multilingual content in a matter of seconds while preserving the existing PRIME workflow.

The company will also showcase next-generation features for Chyron LIVE that are suited for live news. LIVE now supports SCTE-35 ad insertion support, tailored to help newsrooms monetize long-form digital streaming during breaking news, severe weather and special events.

Another key highlight for Chyron LIVE at IBC 2026 is a new self-managed portal integrated in AWS marketplace. Built for instant scalability, the portal enables instant spin up, pause or tear down of isolated secure broadcast environments.

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At IBC 2026, Chyron will also demo CAMIO’s LUCI Control Panels, which offer advanced controls to fulfill graphics using intuitive sliders, visual color pickers and direct layout mapping alongside traditional replaceable text fields. This enables producers to populate complex graphics independently straight from the rundown, speeding up breaking news turnarounds while safeguarding brand rules established by the art department. Chyron will preview an improved redesign of the LUCI user interface, maximizing NRCS screen space with an intuitive, left-to-right layout.

Extending PRIME further into newsroom production, Chyron offers PRIME template support directly within AXIS News, providing a flexible option for simplifying daily graphics fulfillment. Inside AXIS, journalists can load brand-compliant PRIME scenes to customize text and graphics in real time.

Chyron will also preview upcoming AXIS innovations, including an AI-powered Canvas Tool featuring automated background removal for rapid multi-layered image creation.

The company will showcase the full power of virtual sets, augmented reality (AR) and set extension in a dedicated demonstration zone featuring green screen and LED wall setups.

Powering this ecosystem will be a new low-latency VSAR Controller, a gRPC-based orchestration service that replaces legacy middleware.

The company will also feature its work to advance live weather operations with new data automation and automated quality controls. The updated platform introduces native Climate Data Operators (CDO) integration to process raw meteorological datasets directly within the system, streamlining the production of dynamic on-air graphics from complex feeds.

Chyron will also preview a prototype that combines Cyron Weather with VSARE for live, interactive studio environments. Using the familiar Weather Presenter interface, meteorologists can simply drag virtual trigger objects directly into their playlist alongside standard map slides.

As the presenter moves through the forecast, the virtual set reacts in real time, automatically launching environmental effects, like studio rain.

See Chyron at IBC 2026 stand 7.A23.