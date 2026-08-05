Cobalt Digital To Feature Broad Set Of Product Enhancements At IBC 2026

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.—Cobalt Digital will showcase enhancements to its product portfolio that simplify signal processing, monitoring and IP integration as broadcast and professional AV facilities continue to adopt hybrid SDI/IP workflows while transitioning to software-defined production environments during IBC 2026, Sept. 11-14, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

For the first time at IBC 2026, Cobalt will show its family of 9935-AUD4-DANTE openGear advanced audio processors cards with optional fiber inputs/outputs to support Dante Audio Interface. By enabling direct fiber connectivity, Dante installation is simplified, longer-distance deployments are supported, and the need for external media conversion in fiber-based network infrastructures is eliminated.

The 9935-AUD4-DANTE is a quad-channel with up to 12G DANTE/AES/MADI/embed and de-embed functions with frame sync capabilities. The card features two gigabit Ethernet ports, a 64x64 configuration, and a full audio router mixer.

Cobalt Digital will also feature expanded IPMX functionality with JPEG XS Temporal Differential Coding (JXS TDC), enabling its portfolio of IPMX-certified products to seamlessly discover, establish and transport visually lossless, ultra-low latency JPEG XS media streams.

The enhancement strengthens IPMX environments, providing true plug-and-play deployment and enabling low-latency JPEG XS workflows while maintaining compatibility across mixed-vendor systems. JPEG-XS support is available for all Cobalt ST 2110/IPMX capable products, including SAPPHIRE and INDIGO lines, as well as the UltraBlue MV and the blueCORE processors.

The company will also feature its blueCORE processing platform, which delivers powerful, multi-function audio and video processing in a self-contained form factor, enabling users to adapt to changing production requirements while protecting long-term infrastructure investments.

The platform’s compact footprint, ease of operation and low power requirements (less than 80W for the ST 2110 version) make it well-suited to live production in trucks, OB-vans and other space-constrained environments. Its self-contained form factor makes deployment fast and simple—with or without a computer.

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Capabilities include up/down/cross conversion, color correction, several varieties of HDR processing, audio routing and mixing, per-channel frame sync, frame rate conversion, audio embedding and de-embedding, SCTE-104 insertion and logo insertion.

The company will also feature:

The Cobalt UltraBlue MV-SW IP hybrid multiviewer. A flexible software-based solution, the multiviewer now offers support for transitioning to ST 2110 or IPMX. UltraBlue MV-SW is available as a turnkey solution with four HDMI heads and as a software package that runs on customer-supplied dedicated hardware.

as a turnkey solution with four HDMI heads and as a software package that runs on customer-supplied dedicated hardware. Cobalt ARIA audio line. The COBALT ARIA family provides a path forward for facilities migrating to IP-based operations. The series includes a fully IPMX-compliant audio monitor and features best-in-class sound monitoring and 16 SDI or 64 MADI channels in a compact rack-mount form-factor. Sound is produced by an efficient Class-D amplifier with DSP and specially selected speaker components.

Cobalt compression solutions. The company also will demonstrate its growing COBALT PACIFIC compression line, including the COBALT PACIFIC ULL-DEC upgradeable software-defined broadcast decoder now available with an ST 2110/IPMX output option. The enhancement allows decoded content to be transported simultaneously over SDI and ST 2110/IPMX. For ST 2110 operation, a built-in frame sync will emit a PTP-locked signal. Cobalt has added support for hybrid satellite-internet operations to the COBALT PACIFIC compression line, compliant with VSR TR-06-4 Part 7. A DVB-S/S2 factory-installed demodulator option enables decoding and passthrough of satellite signals on ASI and over IP.

See Cobalt Digital at IBC 2026 stand 8.F90.