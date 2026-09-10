Tiger Group To Auction Equipment from a National Broadcasting Studio
More than 500 lots of broadcast cameras, control-room equipment, lenses, lighting and more are available via an online auction closing Sept. 22
LOS ANGELES—Tiger Commercial & Industrial (C&I) has announced that it will offer more than 500 lots of high-quality audiovisual and broadcast-production equipment from a national broadcasting studio in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.
The timed online auction features more than 500 lots of diverse equipment and gear with an original at-cost value of approximately $1.5 million.
Bidding opens on Tues., Sept. 15, at 10 a.m. (CT) and closes on Tues., Sept. 22, at 10 a.m. (CT) at SoldTiger.com.
“Tiger is pleased to have been selected to auction a complete studio broadcast facility,” said Jonathan Holiday, senior director of Tiger C&I, a division of Tiger Group. “All the gear and support equipment is in excellent condition and was manufactured by premier brands in the industry. This is a perfect opportunity to purchase from the sale and immediately put equipment to use in active productions.”
The auction features broadcast cameras, lenses, lighting, LED-wall technology, audio and video equipment, complete control rooms, camera-support systems, jib cranes and studio infrastructure from leading manufacturers, including Sony, Fujinon, Absen, Chroma-Q, Kino-Flo, ETC and Vinten. “The scale and depth of available equipment is a strong draw for TV stations, production companies, corporate media departments, rental houses and other buyers looking to expand capacity well below new-equipment cost,” Holiday said.
Highlights of the sale include:
- Professional Sony broadcast cameras and Fujinon lens packages
- Camera-support systems and pan-tilt heads
- Studio and field-production accessories
- Jib cranes and camera-movement systems
- Complete broadcast control-room equipment
- Large-format Absen LED video wall with controllers
- Video-processing and routing equipment
- Broadcast-monitoring and production systems
- Extensive inventory of studio and location lighting
- LED soft lights and space lights
- Fresnels, fluorescent fixtures and soft lights
- Professional theatrical and broadcast lighting equipment
- Pipe grids and chain hoists
- Pallet racking and storage systems
- Standing sets and studio-support assets
- Office and facility equipment, including Konica copiers
Inspection is available by appointment on Mon., Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (CT) in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.
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To arrange an inspection or obtain additional information, email support@soldtiger.com or call (805) 497-4999.
Asset photos, descriptions, bidding and additional information are available here.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.