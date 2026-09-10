Tiger Group To Auction Equipment from a National Broadcasting Studio

Multiple Sony cameras are among the items being auctioned.

LOS ANGELES—Tiger Commercial & Industrial (C&I) has announced that it will offer more than 500 lots of high-quality audiovisual and broadcast-production equipment from a national broadcasting studio in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

The timed online auction features more than 500 lots of diverse equipment and gear with an original at-cost value of approximately $1.5 million.

Bidding opens on Tues., Sept. 15, at 10 a.m. (CT) and closes on Tues., Sept. 22, at 10 a.m. (CT) at SoldTiger.com.

“Tiger is pleased to have been selected to auction a complete studio broadcast facility,” said Jonathan Holiday, senior director of Tiger C&I, a division of Tiger Group. “All the gear and support equipment is in excellent condition and was manufactured by premier brands in the industry. This is a perfect opportunity to purchase from the sale and immediately put equipment to use in active productions.”

The auction features broadcast cameras, lenses, lighting, LED-wall technology, audio and video equipment, complete control rooms, camera-support systems, jib cranes and studio infrastructure from leading manufacturers, including Sony, Fujinon, Absen, Chroma-Q, Kino-Flo, ETC and Vinten. “The scale and depth of available equipment is a strong draw for TV stations, production companies, corporate media departments, rental houses and other buyers looking to expand capacity well below new-equipment cost,” Holiday said.

Highlights of the sale include:

Professional Sony broadcast cameras and Fujinon lens packages

Camera-support systems and pan-tilt heads

Studio and field-production accessories

Jib cranes and camera-movement systems

Complete broadcast control-room equipment

Large-format Absen LED video wall with controllers

Video-processing and routing equipment

Broadcast-monitoring and production systems

Extensive inventory of studio and location lighting

LED soft lights and space lights

Fresnels, fluorescent fixtures and soft lights

Professional theatrical and broadcast lighting equipment

Pipe grids and chain hoists

Pallet racking and storage systems

Standing sets and studio-support assets

Office and facility equipment, including Konica copiers

Inspection is available by appointment on Mon., Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (CT) in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

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To arrange an inspection or obtain additional information, email support@soldtiger.com or call (805) 497-4999.

Asset photos, descriptions, bidding and additional information are available here.