TAG Video Systems To Show Ultra Low-Latency Software-Only Monitoring At IBC2026

NEW YORK—TAG Video Systems will demonstrate new performance and interoperability milestones for live, uncompressed production during IBC2026, Sept. 11-14, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

TAG has pushed latency on SMPTE ST 2110 streams below two frames and extended its software to monitor 800 Gbps of aggregate bandwidth, showing that a software-only platform can now hit the performance and density that uncompressed live production has demanded of dedicated hardware.

TAG has also continued to extend live MXL interoperability across multiple partner demonstrations, including AWS, Qvest, Sony and the EBU. TAG is deepening the audio, video, color and HDR QC tools operators use as their primary multiviewing and QC bench in live, uncompressed environments.

Highlights of the company’s latest software enhancements include:

Sub-2-frame latency. TAG has driven latency on ST 2110 streams down to as low as under 2 frames at 50fps and 2 frames at 59.94fps (MCM input to MCM output), with CIR (Cyclic Intra Refresh) encoding on MCM output. That puts QC and multiviewing directly in line in the live production chain, catching problems before they reach air.

Massive software scale. Support for the Mellanox ConnectX-7 network card, run as four 200 Gbps ports for an aggregate 800 Gbps, lets a single software instance monitor significantly more uncompressed ST 2110 streams on that same instance.

MXL interoperability. The company was one of the first vendors to support MXL, and it will demonstrate live interoperability at IBC2026 with partners, including AWS, Qvest, Sony and the EBU.

TAG's audio, color and HDR tools are built for the operator watching a live show as it happens, including phase, correlation, frequency and loudness scopes (EBU R128 / ITU-R BS.1770 compliance). Its solution catches a dropped channel, a phase error or a loudness spike on a live feed in real time, not in a file review the next day.

QC Station's Waveform, Vectorscope, RGB/Luma Histogram and Parade tools are already used daily to match color and exposure across live camera sources in the same multiviewer operators used to run the show. New to the release are Dolby Vision Profile 8.1 detection. Decode and monitoring in MCM lets a live Dolby Vision source be validated side by side with HDR10, HDR10+, HLG and SDR feeds in the same live mosaic, with the MCS API also exposing Dolby Vision Profile 5 (ICtCp) color formats.

See TAG Video Systems at IBC 2026 stand 1.D33.

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