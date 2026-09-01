Foxtel Selects BCNEXXT Vipe For Playout

DEVENTER, The Netherlands—Foxtel has chosen BCNEXXT’s Vipe to support playout of its live channels and on-demand libraries.

The deployment will support 38 channels spanning thematic programming, live events and special-event coverage. Vipe's software-defined architecture will enable Foxtel to scale channel functionality dynamically based on operational requirements, providing the flexibility to support both traditional thematic services and live event workflows from a unified platform.

Foxtel has undergone a significant transformation in recent years through the growth of Kayo Sports, BINGE and other streaming services, establishing itself as one of Australia's leading sports and entertainment platforms.

"Flexibility is important across our content operations," said Matthew Carter, head of broadcast engineering and projects at Foxtel. "We were looking for a platform that could support changing channel requirements, scale efficiently when needed and provide our operations team with a modern and intuitive environment. Vipe's flexibility, functionality and cloud operating model aligned well with our vision for the future."

Unlike traditional playout architectures that require fixed resources and infrastructure regardless of operational demand, Vipe enables broadcasters to allocate resources dynamically based on actual channel requirements.

This allows media organizations to support a mix of thematic channels, live events, pop-up services and evolving distribution models while maintaining operational simplicity and cost control.

Foxtel selected Vipe following a competitive technology evaluation process. Key decision factors included the platform's flexible operating model, agility, comprehensive functionality, intuitive user experience, cloud resource efficiency and rapid time to value.

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Built specifically for cloud deployment, Vipe enables broadcasters to manage linear, live, VoD and OTT services from a unified platform. The architecture supports public cloud, private cloud and hybrid deployments.