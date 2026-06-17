AJA Unveils Io Xpand Thunderbolt 5 Expansion Chassis At InfoComm 2026

GRASS VALLEY, Calif.—AJA Video Systems has unveiled Io Xpand, a high-performance Thunderbolt 5-enabled PCIe expansion chassis for AJA KONA and Corvid video and audio I/O cards, at InfoComm 2026, June 17-19, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
As demand for higher bandwidth, higher resolution content grows across industries, Io Xpand unlocks the performance of AJA PCIe I/O cards for video professionals leveraging Thunderbolt 5 laptops and mini-PCs on Windows, macOS and Linux.
Io Xpand is well-suited for creative or live production environments where space is limited and portability matters, including on-set, remote production and live switching. Video professionals can pair the new chassis with either a KONA 1, KONA 4or KONA 5 I/O card and a Thunderbolt 5-equipped computer to create a powerful, compact workstation with advanced throughput and video capture/playback functionality. For AJA Developer Partners, most AJA Corvid I/O cards can easily be used with the Io Xpand enclosure to develop smaller-footprint solutions.
The new chassis includes a 0.8-meter Thunderbolt 5 cable, Thunderbolt cable lock, power cable and universal power adapter. It will be offered as a standalone unit or in three bundles that include the Io Xpand and either a single KONA 1, KONA 4 or KONA 5 card. The KONA 5/Io Xpand bundle provides Thunderbolt 5 laptop and mini-PC users with access to the PCIe card’s high-performance 12G-SDI I/O, additional frame stores and full I/O stack, including AES/EBU audio and machine control in a portable, plug-and-play solution.
Io Xpand features include:
- Thunderbolt 5, 4, 3 and USB4 compatibility.
- Windows, macOS and Linux support.
- Support for full height, half length, x4 Gen 4 PCIe cards.
- Compatibility with double-width PCIe cards and PCIe cards with daughter cards.
- Up to 6000 MB/s of bi-directional PCIe bandwidth to the installed card.
- Support for PCIe 4.0, 3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 cards.
- Nearly silent operation via a temperature-controlled fan.
- Thunderbolt daisy-chaining support via a second Thunderbolt port.
- A portable, lightweight and rugged aluminum internal enclosure.
- A two-year warranty.
Io Xpand will soon be available AJA’s reseller network of resellers for $499. Bundle packages that include an Io Xpand chassis and either a KONA 1, KONA 4 or KONA 5 I/O card are also coming soon, with prices ranging from $1,249 to $4,455, depending on the KONA model.
See AJA Video at InfoComm 2026 booth N7744.
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More information is available on the company’s website.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.