Roku Debuts Its First 4K OLED TVs

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku has launched its first-ever 4K OLED TVs: the new Roku Pro Series OLED TV and Roku Pro Series LX OLED TV.

The Pro Series feature Dolby Vision support and Roku Smart Picture Max for automated image adjustment, Automatic Game Mode with FreeSync Premium, and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) to reduce lag and screen tearing, enhanced voice remote, and and an on-TV remote finder built into the TV.

The Roku Pro Series LX OLED is Roku's most advanced TV yet, with a 144Hz variable refresh rate (VRR), and an advanced polarizer that cuts room reflections. In addition to the same features on the Pro Series, the Pro Series LX OLED TV features a Roku Voice Remote Pro that includes backlit buttons, hands free voice, customizable shortcuts, and a rechargeable battery with USB-C.

The Roku Pro Series OLED is now available in 55” and 65” sizes nationwide on Amazon, with an MSRP starting at $999. The Roku Pro Series LX OLED TV will be available beginning October 2026 with an MSRP of $1,299.