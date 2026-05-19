Roku Introduces `Creator' Hub

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku has launched Creators, a new entertainment destination that will give users an easier way to discover and stream creator content on the platform in the U.S.

New destination aggregates must-hear podcasts, viral challenges, and more creator content while expanding premium creator programming in The Roku Channel with new content and FAST channels from creators.

"With the launch of our new Creators destination, we're making it effortless to enjoy creator content the way it deserves to be watched: on the big screen, in stunning quality, without the hassle of searching across a dozen different apps,” said Lisa Holme, head of content, Roku Media.

In addition to bringing Roku users the unified Creators destination, Roku is expanding its existing lineup of creator partnerships for The Roku Channel with new FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) channels from popular creators and podcasters.

These include Prof G Podcast Network, Modern Wisdom Podcast with Chris Williamson, Preston & Brianna[MM1] , Stokes Twins, and Nomad Travel. More creators including iShowSpeed, Jesser, and the Kalogeras Sisters are set to join in the coming months. This content will join existing creator programming already available on The Roku Channel including Alan Chikin Chow, MrBeast[MM2] , Good Mythical Morning, Hot Ones, and more.

“Roku has supported creator content for years, and that foundation uniquely positions us to help creators and partners reach even more viewers,” added Holme. “We're not asking creators to start from scratch on another platform. We're connecting the dots across our ecosystem, helping creators reach the 100-plus million households already streaming on Roku.”

To access the Creators destination, users can scroll to the Categories section and click "More" to access the Creators tile. Viewers will be able to jump into creator programming quickly and seamlessly via dedicated rows for trending content, genres, and personalized recommendations.

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Additionally, there will be a dedicated Creators page within The Roku Channel that centralizes all creator content available on the streaming service.