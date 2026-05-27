ATSC to Gather in Washington Next Week for Annual Meeting

The NAB building in Washington, D.C., will host ATSC’s NextGen Broadcast Conference.

The Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) will hold its annual NextGen Broadcast Conference at National Association of Broadcasters headquarters in Washington, D.C., next week.

The two day conference, June 2-3, will explore advances in datacasting, emergency communications, Broadcast Positioning System (BPS) technologies, hybrid broadcast-broadband architectures, cloud-native workflows, AI-enabled operations, and converged ATSC 3.0/5G Broadcast services.

The conference will also recognize individuals whose leadership and technical excellence continue to shape the future of broadcasting, ATSC said. Following tradition, the organization will unveil the winner of the 2026 Bernard J. Lechner Outstanding Contributor Award, which recognizes an individual representative of the membership whose technical and leadership contributions to ATSC have been invaluable and exemplary.

Mark Aitken, president of ONE Media Technologies, senior vice president of advanced technology for Sinclair and the recipient of the Mark Richer Industry Leadership Medal, will also be recognized.

“It will be a great honor to bestow the Mark Richer Industry Leadership Medal to Mark Aitken of ONE Media/Sinclair, recognizing the many achievements he has done to champion ATSC technologies throughout the world,” ATSC President Madeleine Noland said.

“The NextGen Broadcast Conference offers the opportunity to reconnect, exchange ideas, and continue building the future of broadcasting together,” Noland said. “The conversations taking place among engineers, broadcasters, policymakers, researchers, and innovators will help define how broadcasting serves viewers, communities, industries, and nations in the years ahead.”

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