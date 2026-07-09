Wedotv FAST Channels Launch on TiVo Platforms in Europe

Streaming channel provider Wedotv has inked a distribution agreement with TiVo to be part of TiVo Channels, a free, ad-supported streaming content network integrated into the TiVo OS interface.

As a result of the deal TiVo Channels will initially include eight of Wedotv’s FAST channels and Wedotv’s streaming app will be available across TiVo’s European connected-TV and automotive platforms, Iza Piotrowska, senior vice president of global business development at Wedotv, said.

Additional Wedotv channels are scheduled to roll out to Powered by TiVo platforms in the U.K., Germany, Spain, Italy and France later this summer.

“We’re very pleased to expand Wedotv’s European footprint through this agreement with TiVo, a company whose innovation helped lay the foundation for today’s streaming television landscape,” Piotrowska said. “As audiences continue to embrace free streaming services across connected TV platforms, this partnership creates even more opportunities for viewers throughout Europe to discover wedotv’s premium entertainment channels and curated programming at no cost. TiVo’s longstanding reputation for innovation and user engagement makes them an ideal partner as we continue to grow wedotv’s reach and accessibility around the world.”

In addition to the FAST channels, the Wedotv app is available on Powered by TiVo Smart TVs and Streaming Media devices and on the DTS AutoStage Video Service, used by multiple major automotive OEMs to power their in-car video services.

Additional Wedotv channels are scheduled to roll out to Powered by TiVo platforms in the U.K., Germany, Spain, Italy and France later this summer.