PBS Strikes Deal to Make France 24 Available to Stations’ Digital Platforms

France 24 and PBS have inked a deal give the public broadcaster’s member stations the option to livestream France 24 English as a subchannel on their digital platforms.

“We are thrilled to team up with France 24, creating a new opportunity for our member stations to bring the channel’s English digital content to their viewers through PBS platforms,” Ira Rubenstein, PBS chief digital and marketing officer, said. “It’s a natural fit for public media's mission to reach viewers wherever they are with in-depth, trustworthy journalism.

The agreement strengthens France 24’s efforts to expand its digital reach among U.S. audiences, while giving PBS member stations a new way to bring fresh, daily content to viewers through PBS platforms,” he added. “With this addition, PBS stations can now offer nine different live, linear, commercial-free streaming channels on PBS.org and the PBS app.

France 24, an international news channel and part of France’s public-service media, reaches 577 million households worldwide, and 153.7 million people weekly. Its 200 correspondents around the world deliver balanced, in-depth coverage of global affairs.

“We are proud to offer France 24 in English to American audiences and firmly believe that the channel will receive a warm welcome,” Rubenstein said.

France 24 is available online.