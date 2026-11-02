France Télévisions Deploys Grass Valley-Based ST 2110 IP Franceinfo Facility

PARIS—France Télévisions has completed the first phase of its Genesys production infrastructure renewal program for Franceinfo, moving the channel’s production environment from SDI to SMPTE ST 2110 and relocating core production technology to a data center more than 18 miles (30 km) from its operations center.

Designed with sustainability in mind, the new France Télévisions facility was built and commissioned in parallel with the existing operation and went on air Aug. 31, as the channel marked its 10th anniversary.

The Franceinfo facility is part of a broader move to SMPTE ST 2110 and data center-based production. Grass Valley K-Frame and Kaleido-IP technology form the core of the new production and monitoring environment, with an 80 x 40 K-Frame system and Kayenne control surface alongside four Kaleido-IP X440 multiviewers.

Franceinfo, France Télévisions’ continuous news channel, delivers national and international news across television and digital platforms. The broadcaster has worked with Grass Valley technology, including Kahuna and K-Frame production switchers, Kaleido multiviewers and routing and modular infrastructure for many years.

“We are taking decisive steps in modernizing our production infrastructure while maintaining the continuity of services that France Télévisions depends on,” said Grégory Vital, director of process engineering and support at France Télévisions.

“For Franceinfo, that means a new SMPTE ST 2110 control room in the data center as part of the infrastructure we are building to support our content in the years ahead.”

The new facility upgrades Franceinfo’s previous production environment by moving to a fully IP K-Frame system.

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The move introduces an IP-native architecture while maintaining familiar production workflows, enabling continuity for production teams. K-Frame’s UltraMatch functionality provides signal processing within the production workflow, while Kaleido-IP uses the same configuration tools familiar to France Télévisions’ existing Kaleido-X teams. Grass Valley also provided specialist training as operators moved onto the new production tools.

Relocating the production technology to the data center added complexity to the migration. The team carefully coordinated delivery, integration, and commissioning to keep the existing Franceinfo facility on air and allow production teams to continue working without interruption throughout the transition.

Red Bee Media France served as systems integrator, working with France Télévisions and Grass Valley to bring the new control room into service.

The new infrastructure is ready to support UHD and HDR, providing a foundation for the next phases of Genesys.

Grass Valley will exhibit its latest production. IP infrastructure and software-defined workflow technologies in Booth A5 at SATIS 2026 in Paris, Nov. 4-5.

More information is available on the company’s website.