KTVJ Completes Major Signal Upgrade

BOISE, Idaho—CMC Broadcasting Company, Inc. has announced that KTVJ-LD (Virtual Channel 3) has officially completed a major technical upgrade, significantly expanding its broadcast reach and signal quality throughout the Boise-Nampa-Meridian region.

Following the successful installation of a state-of-the-art GatesAir transmitter and high-performance Jampro antenna system, KTVJ has transitioned its physical broadcast frequency from VHF Channel 6 to UHF Channel 26.

This move, paired with an FCC-authorized increase in "Effective Radiated Power" (ERP) from 3 kW to 15 kW, represents a five-fold power boost designed to provide crystal-clear indoor reception and a more robust signal for viewers across the Treasure Valley.

KTVJ first signed on in November 2021. The transition to a high-power UHF signal allows the station to overcome previous terrain challenges and provide a consistent, high-definition viewing experience from Boise to the surrounding rural communities.

"This upgrade is the culmination of a dedicated effort to better serve our growing Idaho community," said Rick Kurkjian, president of CMC Broadcasting. "By moving to the UHF band and quintupling our broadcast power, we are ensuring that more households than ever can access our diverse lineup of news, inspirational programming, and country music with superior reliability."

While the station's physical frequency has changed, KTVJ's identity on viewer television sets remains Channel 3. To enjoy the improved signal and updated channel lineup, OTA viewers must perform a "channel re-scan" on their digital TVs or converter boxes.

CMC Broadcasting Company, Inc. operates KTVJ-LD in Boise, Idaho, alongside its music video networks, CMC (California Music Channel) and CMC-USA.

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