Prime Video Introduces On-Demand News Clips

In a move that will create more competition for news organizations while opening up new ways to attract audiences, Prime Video is introducing on-demand news clips.

The quick, short-form video clips give customers a fast way to catch up on national and local news, weather and trending topics for free, with or without a Prime membership.

The news clips are now available to all U.S. customers on the dedicated news destination on Prime Video.

As part of the launch, Prime Video is introducing curated playlists of on-demand news clips for major national and local stories. Each playlist brings together short-form clips from multiple news sources, making it easy for customers to catch up on key topics in seconds.

News Clips are available on the dedicated news destination on the Prime Video app across living room devices, with mobile and web coming soon. To find them, scroll down to the Trending Topics or Local News carousel on the dedicated news page.

“Until now, customers coming to Prime Video for news could watch breaking news live or tune into full-length on-demand programs. But not everyone can catch breaking news the moment it happens," said Brian Griffin, head of global app experience, Prime Video. "With News Clips, customers have a quick and easy way to get caught up on the latest stories happening in their neighborhood and around the world. Combined with our extensive lineup of free 24/7 live news, Prime Video is becoming a truly comprehensive destination for news."

The news clips expand the news content on Prime Video, which already offers news stories, financial-market analysis and talk shows through networks such as ABC News Live, CBS News 24/7, LiveNOW from Fox, CNN Headlines, NBC News NOW, and hundreds of other free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Customers can also access additional news offerings with third-party subscriptions to Peacock Premium Plus, Paramount+, Fox One or CNN All Access, among others.