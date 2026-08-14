ATSC to Showcase Next-Generation Broadcast Innovation at SET Expo 2026

SÃO PAULO, Brazil—ATSC has announced that it will highlight the latest advancements in next-generation broadcasting and international collaboration on August 17-20 at SET Expo 2026, Latin America’s largest broadcast, media and entertainment event, held annually in São Paulo, Brazil.

"SET Expo continues to be among the world’s most important gatherings for the broadcast industry,” said Madeleine Noland, president of ATSC. "This year’s show promises to be bigger than ever, and we’re pleased to showcase the innovations of our members, collaborate with international standards organizations, and engage with broadcasters and policymakers as next-generation television continues to evolve across the region."

During the show visitors are invited to meet with ATSC and its members at Booth 41.8, where demonstrations and discussions will showcase the growing momentum behind ATSC 3.0 and emerging broadcast technologies.

In ATSC’s booth, two members will have showcases:

ETRI (the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute) will be demonstrating South Korea’s Broadcast Positioning System (BPS), showing how synchronized ATSC 3.0 broadcast signals can provide resilient positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) services as a terrestrial complement to satellite navigation. Based on recent laboratory and field testing in Korea, the demonstration highlights the potential for the existing ATSC 3.0 broadcast infrastructure to enhance resilience and support future critical timing and positioning applications.

HCLTech will showcase an integrated approach to next-generation media and broadcast operations, spanning content preparation, service orchestration, subscriber engagement, and terrestrial delivery. Through its Media Workflow Manager (MWM), Video Headend Manager (VHM), Universal Video Platform (UVP), and Broadcast Core solutions, HCLTech demonstrates how broadcasters and service providers can simplify operations, accelerate service innovation, and support new business models across broadcast, IPTV, OTT, and ATSC 3.0 environments. Together, these capabilities reflect HCLTech’s Unified Core vision: a unified operational framework that helps organizations modernize with greater speed, resilience, and flexibility.

SET Expo attendees will also hear from ATSC leadership and members during the conference program.

Madeleine Noland will participate in a panel discussion with leaders from Brazil’s Sistema Brasileiro de TV Digital Terrestre (SBTVD) Forum and Korea's Telecommunications Technology Association (TTA). They will examine how ATSC 3.0, the world's first IP-based digital television system, has become the foundation for multiple national implementations, including DTV+ (TV 3.0) in Brazil, UHD Broadcast in South Korea, and NEXTGEN TV in the United States.

Panelists will also discuss the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding among ATSC, the SBTVD Forum, and TTA to advance technical recommendations and standards that promote international interoperability for next-generation broadcast products and services, and how continued global cooperation is helping shape the industry. The session takes place on August 18 at 15:40 in room 1 of the Anhembi Convention Center I & II.

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David Starks of AdCore Local will present on Broadcast-to-Everything (B2X), an emerging ATSC initiative that is designed to more closely integrate ATSC broadcast/multicast delivery with 3GPP mobile networks and devices.

His session will explore how broadcasters and mobile network operators can work together to deliver free-to-air television and data services at scale, leveraging converged broadcast and broadband infrastructure to improve spectrum efficiency, reduce network congestion, and create new opportunities for mobile content delivery and interactive services. Joining him will be Seshadri Venkiteshwaran from Freestream Technologies to provide an update on Direct-to-Mobile activities in India as that country prepares to launch commercial services. This session is scheduled for August 19 at 14:20 in room 3 of the convention center.

ATSC will host a reception bringing together government officials, regulators, broadcasters, and industry leaders from across Latin America. The reception will provide an opportunity to exchange perspectives on the future of broadcasting, foster regional partnerships, and discuss the role of open standards in enabling innovation and public service.

Noland said Latin America continues to be a region full of possibilities and SET Expo remains a premier forum for technology leaders, broadcasters, regulators, and innovators to collaborate on the industry's next chapter. “For ATSC,” she said, “the event provides an unparalleled opportunity to strengthen regional partnerships, showcase the growing momentum behind ATSC 3.0, and engage with the organizations driving the evolution of multimedia.”