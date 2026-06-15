Sinclair's ONE Media Technologies to Host ATSC 3.0 NextGen TV Interoperability Event
The June 23-26 event will provide participants with access to live over-the-air 3.0 broadcasts in the Baltimore market and testing tools
HUNT VALLEY, Md.—Sinclair’s One Media Technologies has announced that it will host its annual ATSC 3.0 NextGen TV Interoperability Event from June 23-26, 2026, at its headquarters in Hunt Valley, Maryland.
The in-person event will bring together receiver manufacturers, technology partners, broadcasters, and industry stakeholders to test and validate interoperability across a broad range of NextGen TV services and applications.
During the event, participants will have access to live over-the-air ATSC 3.0 broadcasts in the Baltimore market, as well as a comprehensive suite of interoperability and performance testing scenarios designed to support continued advancement of the NextGen TV ecosystem.
“The continued success of NextGen TV relies on interoperability across devices, networks, and services,” said Mark Aitken, senior vice president of advanced technology at Sinclair Broadcast Group and President of One Media Technologies. “Our annual event provides an important opportunity for industry participants to collaborate, validate implementations, and accelerate innovation across the ATSC 3.0 ecosystem.”
During this year’s event areas of focus will include:
- Broadcaster Application interoperability, including Run3 TV Framework testing and Advanced Emergency Information (AEI) functionality
- Digital Rights Management (DRM) and signal signing validation across DASH and MMT environments
- Signaling enhancements, including new service categories, broadband signaling servers, dynamic service changes, and RSAT implementation
- Hybrid broadcast and broadband service delivery
- Physical layer performance, including dynamic ModCod changes, Layered Division Multiplexing (LDM), and Broadcast Positioning System (BPS) testing
- Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI) implementation and A/344 API testing
- MIMO backward-compatible configurations
- App-based services including ROXi and GameLoop
- Testing of the Broadcast-Enabled Streaming TV (BEST) channel and live Baltimore ATSC 3.0 OTA signals
More information is available at www.onemedia.tech.
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George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.