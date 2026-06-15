Sinclair's ONE Media Technologies to Host ATSC 3.0 NextGen TV Interoperability Event

HUNT VALLEY, Md.—Sinclair’s One Media Technologies has announced that it will host its annual ATSC 3.0 NextGen TV Interoperability Event from June 23-26, 2026, at its headquarters in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

The in-person event will bring together receiver manufacturers, technology partners, broadcasters, and industry stakeholders to test and validate interoperability across a broad range of NextGen TV services and applications.

During the event, participants will have access to live over-the-air ATSC 3.0 broadcasts in the Baltimore market, as well as a comprehensive suite of interoperability and performance testing scenarios designed to support continued advancement of the NextGen TV ecosystem.

“The continued success of NextGen TV relies on interoperability across devices, networks, and services,” said Mark Aitken, senior vice president of advanced technology at Sinclair Broadcast Group and President of One Media Technologies. “Our annual event provides an important opportunity for industry participants to collaborate, validate implementations, and accelerate innovation across the ATSC 3.0 ecosystem.”

During this year’s event areas of focus will include:

Broadcaster Application interoperability, including Run3 TV Framework testing and Advanced Emergency Information (AEI) functionality

Digital Rights Management (DRM) and signal signing validation across DASH and MMT environments

Signaling enhancements, including new service categories, broadband signaling servers, dynamic service changes, and RSAT implementation

Hybrid broadcast and broadband service delivery

Physical layer performance, including dynamic ModCod changes, Layered Division Multiplexing (LDM), and Broadcast Positioning System (BPS) testing

Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI) implementation and A/344 API testing

MIMO backward-compatible configurations

App-based services including ROXi and GameLoop

Testing of the Broadcast-Enabled Streaming TV (BEST) channel and live Baltimore ATSC 3.0 OTA signals

More information is available at www.onemedia.tech .