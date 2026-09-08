A&E Global Media Taps Comcast Technology Solutions for Premium Content Distribution

DENVER—Comcast Technology Solutions today announced a new multi-year agreement with A+E Global Media to provide premium content distribution services using Comcast MediaExpress, part of the Comcast Media360 portfolio.

Under the agreement, Comcast Technology Solutions will provide centralized video-on-demand (VOD) management and distribution for content from A+E Global Media brands (A&E, History, Lifetime, and others). Using Comcast MediaExpress, A+E Global Media will leverage a single point of ingest for premium video titles and associated metadata to streamline content preparation, packaging, and delivery. The 24/7 managed service is designed to simplify VOD distribution for improved operational efficiency, CTS said.

"A+E Global Media is committed to delivering exceptional storytelling to audiences wherever they are, while embracing technology to help accomplish that core objective,” said Prakash Patel, Senior Vice President of Technology Strategy and Transformation at A+E Global Media. "Comcast MediaExpress gives us an efficient and scalable approach to managing content distribution, helping simplify workflows to ensure our programming reaches distribution partners quickly and reliably."

Comcast Media360 is a premium managed service for the media and entertainment industry, offering an integrated suite of technologies for comprehensive global video delivery, distribution, and monetization across linear and on-demand platforms.