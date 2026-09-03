DTVKit To Highlight DVB-I Client With Ocean Blue Software At IBC2026

BRISTOL, U.K.—DTVKit will showcase its production-ready DVB-I Client at the Ocean Blue Software stand during IBC2026, Sept. 11-14, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

The demonstration will give broadcasters, operators, TV manufacturers and technology providers a first-hand look at how DVB-I can be deployed using a practical, standards-compliant implementation designed to accelerate commercial adoption.

Developed collaboratively by Ocean Blue Software and DTVKit, the DVB-I Client is available to DTVKit members as a shared-source, royalty-free solution, delivering a portable and efficient implementation suitable for smart TVs, set-top boxes and next-generation hybrid television platforms.

As DVB-I moves from industry trials into commercial deployment, manufacturers are increasingly seeking production-ready solutions that simplify integration, reduce development effort and ensure compliance with evolving standards. The live IBC demonstration will show how the jointly developed implementation enables rapid DVB-I adoption while maintaining platform flexibility and low resource requirements.

The DTVKit DVB-I Client is implemented in native C++ for maximum portability, efficiency and minimal memory consumption. The client exposes a JSON-based API, enabling seamless integration with web-based user interfaces and applications across a broad range of operating systems and device platforms.

Key capabilities include:

Shared-source, royalty-free DVB-I client available to DTVKit members.

Native C++ implementation designed for portability and low resource usage.

JSON API for integration with modern web-based user interfaces.

Compliance with DVB-I BlueBook A177r7 requirements.

Platform-independent architecture suitable for Android, Linux, RDK and other browser-capable environments.

Visitors to the Ocean Blue Software stand will see the DVB-I Client integrated with a React-based web user interface running on the DTVKit Android reference set-top box platform.

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The demonstration will showcase how users can:

Discover DVB-I service lists with region selection.

Browse channels and services.

View program guide (EPG) information.

Access accessibility and parental-control metadata.

Play IP-delivered linear television services.

Navigate and launch on-demand boxsets.

Launch linked HbbTV and web applications.

The demonstration highlights the flexibility of DTVKit's architecture, which separates the DVB-I client from the presentation layer through a standards-focused JSON interface.

Although the demonstration runs on DTVKit's Android reference platform, the implementation itself is not Android-specific. The web-based user interface communicates with the DVB-I client through a platform-independent JSON API, enabling deployment across a wide range of browser-capable environments.

The demonstration intentionally does not use the Android TIF/TIS framework, showcasing an integration model that can be readily adapted to different operating systems and middleware environments.

DTVKit continues to track developments within DVB and is actively following the DVB-I roadmap, including support for future specification updates. Members receive full source-code access to the DVB-I Client together with royalty-free distribution rights.

See Ocean Blue Software at IBC2026 stand 1.B25.