Wowza Media Systems releases Wowza Media Server 3.5

Wowza Media Systems has announced the release of Wowza Media Server 3.5. The software introduces more than 10 features that allow content developers to have the flexibility and capabilities they need to stream media reliably the way they want — protected, scalable, high-quality to any screen.

Updgrades include more options for content protection. For example, third-party digital rights management provides on-the-fly encryption for live and on-demand video workflows, and now includes new options that offer Microsoft PlayReady DRM for Apple HTTP Live Streaming, as well as the newest version of Apple HLS encryption.

New features also provide for greater scale distribution. HTTP Origin fulfills requests from HTTP caching infrastructures for live and on-demand Apple HLS, Adobe HDS and Microsoft Smooth Streaming.

In addition, enhancements provide for exanded reach to more users. Closed Captioning for live and on-demand video streaming accepts caption data from a variety of in-stream and file-based sources before converting captions into the appropriate formats for live and on-deman video streaming using the Apple HLS, Adobe HDS and RTMP protocols.

Another key upgrade is an enhanced Wowza Transcoder AddOn. Dynamic Overlays enable static and dynamic images over video by using a Java-based API. The AddOn can be configured manually or pre-programmed based on external events.