Satellite Update for July 8
From FCC Report SAT-01024, “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing”
- Skybox Imaging, Inc. requested FCC consent to transfer contol of its license for non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) Earth Exploration Satellite Service (EESS) satellites SkySat-1 and SkySat-2.
From FCC Report SAT-01025, “Actions Taken”
- The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted Intelsat License, LLC special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to conduct telemetry, tracking, and command (TT&C) operations necessary to drift Intelsat 7 from 68.65 degrees east longitude (EL) to the 18.2 degree west longitude (WL) orbital location using center frequencies of 11451.0 MHz and 11453 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 13998 MHz (Earth-to-space).
- Intelsat License LLC received STA for 36 days to continue to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) via Intelsat 16 at 79.8 degrees WL in the 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands. TT&C is authorized on specified Ku-band frequencies.
- The Satellite Division granted Intelsat STA for 60 days to continue to provide FSS from Intelsat 706 at 157.0 degrees EL using 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz, 12.5-and 12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands. TT&C necessary to maintain Intelsat 706 at 157.0 degree EL is authorized on specified C-band frequencies.
- Intelsat received STA for 30 days to continue to conduct TT&C operations necessary to drift Intelsat 5 from 50.15 degrees EL to 157.0 degrees EL using specified Ku-band frequencies.
- Intelsat was granted STA for 60 days to continue to provide FSS from Intelsat 702 in inclined orbit at 32.9 degrees EL using the 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz, 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands. TT&C is authorized on specified C-band frequencies.
- The Satellite Division granted STA to Iridium Communications LLC for 60 days beginning June 28, 2014 to operate one space station in its NGSO constellation in a manner inconsistent with a revised post-mission disposal plan proposed in Iridium's pending license modification.
