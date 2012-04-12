Satellite Update – April 12, 2012
From FCC Report SAT-00858, Satellite Space Applications Accepted for filing:
- • New Skies Satellites BV requested the FCC modify its grant of U.S. market access to reflect the move of NSS-7 from 22 degrees west longitude (WL) to 20 degrees WL and modify the U.S. Permitted List to include use of NSS-7 at 20 degrees WL in the 3625-3700 MHz, 3700-4200 MHz and 11.95-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5850-5925 MHz and 5926-6425 MHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands. Telemetry, tracking and telecommand (TT&C) operation is requested on specified C- and Ku-band frequencies. New Skies also asked for authorization to provide direct-to-home service from NSS-7 at the new location.
From FCC Report SAT-00857, Actions Taken:
- • The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted an Intelsat LLC request for special temporary authority (STA) for 30 days to conduct TT&C operations necessary to maintain Intelsat 702 at 47.5 degrees EL using specified C-band frequencies. Intelsat also requested STA to continue to operate Intelsat 702 on a temporary basis using 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) and 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) The company had requested an STA of 180 days.
- • The Satellite Division granted a request from New Skies Satellites NV to extend by 14 days, from April 14, 2012 until April 28, 2012, the deadline to file a $750,000 bond required by the FCC's March 15, 2012 grant of U.S. market access for SES-4 at 22 degrees WL.
