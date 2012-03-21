NETIA to enveil enhanced CMS at NAB 2012

NETIA, a leading software manufacturer of media asset management and radio automation solutions, today announced an enhanced version of its Content Management System (CMS).

NETIA's CMS allows users to manage all processes within the global production environment through simple, easy-to-manage workflow and task automation. The new release, to be demonstrated at the 2012 NAB Show, leverages all of the power of NETIA's popular CMS and includes enriched features in its metadata management module, more robust indexing tools, and more flexible control over the entire system.

NETIA's comprehensive CMS is a powerful, integrated suite of media asset management solutions that together enable users to streamline all of their production processes, from editing through post production and distribution. Through a single customizable Web-based interface, the NETIA CMS facilitates a highly automated workflow across the production environment, simplifying and speeding the process of storing, managing, and distributing content to any service provider or multimedia platform. The NETIA software suite also simplifies the sharing and management of assets, in turn allowing users to connect all of their partners and vendors within a single production ecosystem.

Through refinements made to CMS, users now can personalize the system's GUI to include more fields, as well as modify its metadata template. A multilingual thesaurus module available in this new release of CMS allows users to enjoy endless possibilities in describing content very precisely, and this capability ultimately makes it easier for users across the organization to access and retrieve content. Finally, CMS offers an enhanced administration application for system management.

At booth SU812 at the 2012 NAB Show, NETIA will highlight these and further functional and technical enhancements to the company's CMS. More information about NETIA and the company's products is available at www.netia.com.