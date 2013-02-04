Mexican telco Axtel deploys Mirada Navi for IPTV

A/V interaction specialist Mirada has announced another deployment of its Navi content navigation tool.

Mexican teleco Axtel has launched a pay TV service, Axtel TV. The fixed-line provider is to offer a hybrid solution which combines IPTV broadcast channels, on-demand (VoD, time-shift and network PVR) and interactive content via IP, along with access to over-to-air broadcast channels to Mexico's three largest cities — Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey.

Axtel has launched the IPTV platform with the aim of increasing revenues following a debt exchange and the sale of 883 towers to American Tower, independent operator of wireless and broadcast communication sites.

To remain competitive and meet the growing consumer demand for TV services that offer greater control and interactivity, Axtel has entered a partnership with Ericsson for the deployment, integration and management of an end-to-end TV platform.

The system deploys a number of Ericsson TV products, including the AVC headend for linear and on-demand SD and HD TV channels, as well as the Ericsson Multiscreen TV Solution.

Axtel TV uses Navi, Mirada's content navigation tool, which is deployed via Mirada's global partnership agreement with Ericsson. Navi is a complete set of interactive navigational services providing Axtel TV subscribers with a new TV experience, "TV sin Horarios," including time-shift features.

Under Mirada's agreement with Ericsson, in addition to the set-up fees already received, Mirada will earn license fees dependent on the number of subscribers signing up to the service plus annual support fees.

Jenaro Martínez, AxtelL TV Director, commented: "The launch of Axtel TV marks Axtel´s first steps in the Pay TV market, and we are confident that with our investment in Mirada´s novel hybrid services, Axtel will quickly become one of the leaders of the Mexican digital television market.

"Our customers can now access their favorite programs with an easy-to-use and intuitive user interface."