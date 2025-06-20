Fox Corp. Acquires Mexico’s Caliente TV

LOS ANGELES—Fox Corp. has announced its acquisition of Caliente TV, a leading sports broadcasting platform in Mexico.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

As part of the acquisition, Fox said longtime industry executive Carlos Martinez was hired as executive vice president and managing director, Latin America, responsible for overseeing the overall Fox broadcast strategy in Latin America, Caliente TV in Mexico and the sports channel’s launch in Central America.

“Fox’s investment to acquire Caliente TV reflects our commitment to building a leading sports streaming business in Mexico with massive audience reach, a robust sports rights portfolio and an impressive roster of exclusive sports leagues and talent,” Martinez said.

With this acquisition, Fox said it will develop a multiplatform business in the region. This will include the launch of a new pay TV channel and an SVOD platform that will join the existing AVOD platform Tubi, producing and distributing more than 3,000 hours of original sports content.

Additionally, Fox will now hold a broad portfolio of premium broadcast rights to deploy across its owned and operated platforms, including:

Six Liga MX Men’s Soccer Teams: Including Club Leon, Club Pachuca, Club Tijuana, Club Queretaro, Club Tigres UANL and Club Juarez.

Ten Liga MX Women's Soccer Teams: Including Club Guadalajara, Club Leon, Club Pachuca, Club Tijuana, Club Juarez, Club Queretaro, Club Atlas, Club Santos, Club Puebla and Club Mazatlán.

CONCACAF Champions Cup (Copa de Campeones de la CONCACAF): Featuring the top football clubs from North and Central America including Liga MX and MLS

Premier League and FA Cup: Featuring England's top football clubs.

UEFA Champions League: Featuring Europe's top football clubs.

Ligue 1 France: Including this year's UEFA Club Champion, Paris Saint-Germain.

Coppa Italia: Featuring the top Men and Women's clubs from Italian Serie A football in an annual knock-out competition.

United Football League (UFL): The exciting American football competition played each Spring.

Big Ten Conference: The premier college athletics conference in the U.S. featuring American football, basketball and a variety of other athletic events from top U.S. universities.

The premier college athletics conference in the U.S. featuring American football, basketball and a variety of other athletic events from top U.S. universities. World Enduro Championship (WEC): NASCAR Mexico Series and Other Motorsports International Rights.

With over three decades of broadcast industry experience in Latin America holding executive roles at such companies as Turner, Discovery and Fox, Martinez will oversee the operations and strategy of the new Fox platforms in Mexico and Central America, which are expected to employ over 350 people both directly and indirectly.