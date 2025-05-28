Tedial, Moments Lab Partner to Add AI Indexing to EVO MAM

Moments Lab’s MXT-2 multimodal AI indexing technology has been integrated into the Tedial EVO MAM.

MALAGA, Spain—Media integration and asset management solutions provider Tedial has formed a strategic partnership with Moments Lab, a provider of AI-based video discovery.

The collaboration has led to the integration of Moments Lab’s MXT-2 multimodal AI indexing technology into the Tedial EVO MAM, powered by its smartWork media-integration platform.

“We are excited to partner with Moments Lab and integrate their advanced AI solutions into our EVO MAM platform,” Tedial Chief Technology Officer Julián Fernández-Campon said. “This collaboration enhances our ability to provide innovative, AI-powered media management solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

MXT-2 breaks down videos and generates human-like descriptions. It recognizes who is in the content, what is happening, where it is taking place and which kinds of shots are used. It can also identify the best sound bites from interviews, speeches or press conferences, saving users time, it said.

MXT-2 can be customized to a user’s needs, whether that is detecting people relevant to the organization or breaking down specific types of content to pinpoint the best moments at scale, it said.

“Partnering with Tedial enables us to connect with more customers who are looking for next-generation MAM with the latest multimodal AI capabilities,” Philippe Petitpont, CEO and co-founder of Moments Lab, said. “Together, we are setting a new standard for media asset management, ensuring our clients have the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving industry.”

More information is available on the Tedial and Moments Lab websites.