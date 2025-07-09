Monumental Sports, ViewLift to Launch All-in-One Broadcast/Streaming Sports Offering

WASHINGTON and NEW YORK —Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) and ViewLift said they will launch a comprehensive broadcast and streaming solution to help meet the local distribution needs of U.S. professional sports teams.

The offering, formally launch this fall, combines the expertise of MSE, owner of several D.C.-area pro sports teams and the Monumental Sports Network, with ViewLift's digital solutions, building on a longstanding collaboration.

Since MSE bought back its teams’ television rights by purchasing NBC Sports Washington from NBCUniversal in 2022, MSE has relied on ViewLift's expertise to help build Monumental's OTT infrastructure and create a cutting-edge, fully digital media platform.

MSE owns and distributes local broadcast rights for the Washington Capitals (NHL), Washington Wizards (NBA), Washington Mystics (WNBA), and Capital City Go-Go (NBA G League) via Monumental Sports. It also operates one of the largest in-house production teams in the NBA, NHL and WNBA.

ViewLift is a digital solutions provider offering content management, multiplatform distribution, real-time analytics and flexible monetization models for sports and media brands around the world, creating scalable streaming experiences optimized for audience engagement and revenue.

As part of the alliance, the two organizations are offering their services to create bespoke, fully-delivered, and future-ready solutions for sports teams and ownership groups navigating a fragmented and constantly changing distribution environment for local media.

Those services include:

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Overall strategic advisory and media consulting.

Revenue optimization advisement, including ad sales and sponsorship, linear monetization and subscription services (SVOD) with churn-reduction tools.

End-to-end streaming direct-to-consumer (DTC) and TV everywhere (TVE) digital development, including: custom apps across web, mobile, and connected TVs; scalable content and video management systems; real-time analytics and performance insights; and flexible monetization models (AVOD, SVOD, TVOD, hybrid).

Game and studio programming production; co-production of shoulder programming; and potential programming distribution within a network that already includes 16 major U.S. professional sports teams and six RSNs.

Additional services to be announced.

“Monumental has served as a real-world innovation lab for what's possible when linear and digital media are unified under one roof,” said Zach Leonsis, president of Media & New Enterprises at MSE. “With multiple professional teams, our own media platform, and more than a decade of direct-to-consumer experience across our enterprise, we've faced—and solved—many of the challenges teams across the country are now confronting. This alliance is our way of sharing that playbook and we’re excited to help others successfully distribute their content in their local markets, in partnership with ViewLift.”

Previously MSE and ViewLift introduced Monumental+ (M+), launched ahead of the 2024–25 NBA and NHL seasons. The platform offered streaming access to live games, original content and innovative fan features like alternate camera angles, a multiview feature and a live sports betting and gamification experience.

"ViewLift works with 16 major professional sports teams, six regional sports networks, and multiple leagues in the U.S., including the NBA and NHL," ViewLift CEO Rick Allen added. “We know what works when it comes to OTT technology and strategy—but many clients also need top-tier help with broadcast production, operations, and the broadest set of monetization tools. That's where Monumental comes in. Together, we offer something truly unmatched in the industry.”

More information is available at monumentalsports.com and at viewlift.com.