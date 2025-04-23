Roku Unveils New TVs, Smart Devices and Software Upgrades

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku has announced new TVs, new streaming devices and significant upgrades to its user interface and software platforms that are designed to strengthen the company’s leadership in the streaming platform area, where it is currently the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

The company also reported that its streaming platform is used in more than half of all broadband homes in the U.S. and by more than 90 million households worldwide each day.

“As we step into the new streaming-first era, our focus at Roku is where it’s been since day one: redefining what streaming can be,” said Anthony Wood, CEO and founder at Roku. “With our intuitive interface, unmatched scale and insights, and cutting-edge innovation, the full Roku Experience doesn’t just meet expectations—it sets a new standard. I’m proud of how far we’ve come, and I’m even more excited about where we’re headed next.”

Mustafa Ozgen, president of devices, product & technology at Roku added that "with this new device lineup and beyond, we are changing the future of television, with streaming that is seamless, innovative, and enjoyable.”

As part of that effort, the company announced new features for the Roku’s platform that make streaming smoother and more personalized. New content discovery updates include a “Coming Soon to Theaters” row, personalized sports highlights, and more. More details are available here .

Roku is also introducing two new streaming players, the Roku Streaming Stick and Roku Streaming Stick Plus. These new devices are the most compact sticks on the market—over 35% smaller than other brands—all without compromising performance or speed, the company said. More details are available here .

In terms of Roku-made TVs, the company said it is bringing unique hardware innovations and under-the-hood enhancements that will provide better picture quality and sounds. The Roku Plus Series, for example, will now feature mini-LED backlighting, powered by Roku’s software, to upgrade the picture quality at the same affordable price. With mini-LED technology enhanced by QLED, the Roku Plus Series will feature better dynamic contrast, deeper blacks, and a wider color range. More details are available here .

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The company announced improvements to Roku Smart Home products, along with Roku’s purpose-built Smart Home OS, that are designed to make homes smarter and safer. With no plugs required and impressive battery life, it is launching the new Roku Battery Camera and Roku Battery Camera Plus. More details are available here .

Roku is also expanding its product line into projectors. Roku announced an all-new Roku TV Smart Projector reference design, available to all Roku TV partners and said more details coming soon

Globally, the company said it is expanding the Roku player lineup to Canada with the launch of the Roku Streaming Stick and Roku Streaming Stick Plus. Learn more here .

In addition, new Roku Players and Sports Zone will launch in Mexico; new Roku Players coming to the United Kingdom; the Roku Players lineup is expanding in Central and South America and new Roku Players are coming to Brazil.