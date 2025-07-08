Survey: Consumers Signal Growing Interest in One Big Bundle

Faced with rising costs, the proliferation digital services and the difficulty of managing many different subscriptions, two-thirds (66%) of consumers say they would likely switch to a bundle from one provider for a wide variety of services, including streaming TV services, home security, fitness, smart home, music and other subscription services, according to a new survey from Horowitz Research.

Horowitz’s latest annual report, “State of Media, Entertainment & Tech: Subscriptions 2025,” found that interest in bundling all digital services and apps is highest among families with children in the home (76%), younger consumers (75% of 18-to-34 year-olds and 71% of consumers 35-49) and streamers (71%).

Adriana Waterston (Image credit: Horowitz Research)

“We are already seeing bundled offers across not just video streaming, but other digital services, as providers look to amplify perceptions of value and help customer retention,” Adriana Waterston, executive vice president and insights & strategy lead for Horowitz, a division of M/A/R/C Research, said. “The real need is not just for bundles, but for aggregation: Unified cross-platform experiences so that consumers can seamlessly enjoy, interact with, and manage any and all of their digital services wherever they are, on whichever device. This means that media and tech companies will need to collaborate not just in terms of pricing/bundling strategies, but in terms of how their operating systems and platforms play nice with each other.”

The ease of managing all digital services in the same place and paid in one bill is one appealing benefit of bundling, the researchers report.

Nearly six in 10 (56%) consumers wish there was one centralized place for them to manage all their subscriptions; more than four in 10 (41%) said that keeping track of their various subscriptions to apps, streaming services, and smart home services is currently a challenge.

“The State of Media, Entertainment & Tech: Subscriptions 2025” study tracks the evolution of the market for entertainment, data, mobile and smart home technologies, services and subscriptions.

In addition to current and tracking data on the market for pay and free TV, streaming, internet, and mobile, including multichannel video programming distributors, virtual MVPDs, subscription VOD, AVOD, FAST, OTA and 5G/FWA, this year’s study features a new focus on smart home adoption, usage and attitudes.

The survey, conducted in January and February, queried 2,200 consumers 18 or older who are decision-makers about subscription services in their home. Data has been weighted to ensure results are representative of the overall U.S. population. The report is available in total-market, FOCUS Latinx, FOCUS Black, and FOCUS Asian editions.

More information about the report is available here.