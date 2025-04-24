AMG’s Local Now Launches on Vizio’s WatchFree+

LOS ANGELES, Calif.—Allen Media Group has announced that all 223 U.S. Markets covered by its Local Now FAST Channel are now available on the Vizio WatchFree+ streaming platform.

The deal expands the distribution of Local Now, which was already available on FireTV, SamsungTV+, LG Channels and The Roku Channel.

Local Now channel, which covers 223 markets, provides a local news stream using device geolocation. Providing real-time news and updates, it delivers more than 350,000 video stories each day from newsrooms across the country.

“The launch of Local Now on Vizio’s WatchFree+ strengthens our commitment to delivering hyperlocal news and entertainment at no cost to viewers making it more accessible and convenient than ever before,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Now millions of Vizio users can access the largest footprint of local FAST channels that feature free premium news, entertainment, sports, weather, and more 24/7.”