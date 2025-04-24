AMG’s Local Now Launches on Vizio’s WatchFree+
All 223 markets where Local Now provides localized news are now available as FAST channels on the streamer’s platform
LOS ANGELES, Calif.—Allen Media Group has announced that all 223 U.S. Markets covered by its Local Now FAST Channel are now available on the Vizio WatchFree+ streaming platform.
The deal expands the distribution of Local Now, which was already available on FireTV, SamsungTV+, LG Channels and The Roku Channel.
Local Now channel, which covers 223 markets, provides a local news stream using device geolocation. Providing real-time news and updates, it delivers more than 350,000 video stories each day from newsrooms across the country.
“The launch of Local Now on Vizio’s WatchFree+ strengthens our commitment to delivering hyperlocal news and entertainment at no cost to viewers making it more accessible and convenient than ever before,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Now millions of Vizio users can access the largest footprint of local FAST channels that feature free premium news, entertainment, sports, weather, and more 24/7.”
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.