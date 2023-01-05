CES 2023: Xumo Expands Smart TV Portfolio with Element Line of 4K Ultra HD TVs

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. & WINSBORO, S.C.—Xumo and the Chinese manufacturer Element Electronics announced plans at CES 2023 to launch a new line of 4K Ultra HD smart TVs across the U.S. in 2023.

Xumo is a streaming platform joint venture between Comcast and Charter and the new deal to create Element Xumo TVs is part of their plans to develop and offer a next-generation streaming platform on a variety of branded 4K streaming devices and smart TVs.

“Element is proud to partner with Xumo to bring an advanced streaming platform to market and offer another smart TV solution to our customers and consumers,” said Vlad Kazhdan, president, Element Electronics. “We look forward to building our brand partnership and providing consumers access to amazing technology and content at an incredible value.”

“Element and Xumo share a common vision of delivering consumers premium, innovative entertainment experiences at a tremendous value,” said Marcien Jenckes, president, Xumo. "With the addition of Element to the lineup of Xumo-powered streaming devices and smart TVs later this year, we will provide consumers across the country another great, affordable way to enjoy all their favorite entertainment within our award-winning experience."

The companies said that Element Xumo TVs will be built on Comcast’s flexible and scalable global technology platform, which currently powers tens of millions of entertainment devices. The smart TVs will join a growing portfolio of products soon to be made available under the new Xumo brand, including XClass TV and Flex, a 4K streaming device Xfinity offers to its broadband customers, the companies said.

Element Xumo TVs will launch in select U.S. retail locations in a range of sizes and price points later in 2023.