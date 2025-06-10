Roku Expands, Updates TV Set Lineup

SAN JOSE, Calif.— Roku has announced that its 2025 Roku Select, Plus, and Pro Series televisions are now available in the U.S.

Designed for a high-quality experience, the new lineup of Roku-made TVs delivers seamless setup, fast performance, stunning picture quality and intuitive features such as a built-in remote finder, the company reported.

“Since launching our first Roku-made TVs two years ago, we’ve focused on creating products that marry our easy-to-use software with thoughtfully designed hardware to give our customers the best possible experience—something simple that both looks and sounds great,” Paul Nangeroni, senior director of product management at Roku, said. “Our 2025 lineup furthers that commitment with performance upgrades and intelligent features designed to take the guesswork out of getting the best picture and sound, no matter what you’re watching.”

The Roku Select Series will be available in a range of 24-inch to 85-inch sizes. Roku Plus and Pro Series are available in 55-, 65- and 75-inch sizes. Roku-made TVs are available nationwide at retailers including Best Buy, Walmart, Target and Amazon with prices beginning at under $130.

Roku described the features of the 2025 Pro Series as follows:

“Life-like content: Roku is making its most premium TV line even better with a focus on improving the realism and accuracy of the content on the screen. With the majority of TV viewing now being streamed, Roku worked closely with content providers and supply chain partners to make streaming content more life-like, enhancing both the image processing and manufacturing quality of the latest Pro Series TVs.

Roku is making its most premium TV line even better with a focus on improving the realism and accuracy of the content on the screen. With the majority of TV viewing now being streamed, Roku worked closely with content providers and supply chain partners to make streaming content more life-like, enhancing both the image processing and manufacturing quality of the latest Pro Series TVs. Roku’s most advanced video ever: The 2025 Pro Series features the next generation of Roku Smart Picture Max, Roku’s in-house image processing suite, which automatically adjusts picture settings on a scene-by-scene basis—improving motion clarity, correcting compression artifacts, and intelligently selecting the best picture mode for the content on screen. Complementing the software is a re-engineered Mini-LED backlight that produces sharper highlights and minimizes blooming with 75% higher dynamic contrast than the previous model, all with precision tone mapping and factory-calibrated color for lifelike images and video. Altogether, this results in Roku’s most advanced video pipeline to date, performing over 100 billion operations per frame to enhance detail, optimize picture quality, and deliver an inspiring viewing experience.

The 2025 Pro Series features the next generation of Roku Smart Picture Max, Roku’s in-house image processing suite, which automatically adjusts picture settings on a scene-by-scene basis—improving motion clarity, correcting compression artifacts, and intelligently selecting the best picture mode for the content on screen. Complementing the software is a re-engineered Mini-LED backlight that produces sharper highlights and minimizes blooming with 75% higher dynamic contrast than the previous model, all with precision tone mapping and factory-calibrated color for lifelike images and video. Altogether, this results in Roku’s most advanced video pipeline to date, performing over 100 billion operations per frame to enhance detail, optimize picture quality, and deliver an inspiring viewing experience. Mini-LED with QLED color , a 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ Adaptive, and Dolby Vision IQ deliver a brilliant picture with dazzling highlights, deep blacks and accurate color—now with 75% more dynamic contrast.

, a 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ Adaptive, and Dolby Vision IQ deliver a brilliant picture with dazzling highlights, deep blacks and accurate color—now with 75% more dynamic contrast. Refined Roku Soundstage Audio, featuring side-firing Dolby Atmos speakers and enhanced tuning for clearer dialogue and deeper bass.

featuring side-firing Dolby Atmos speakers and enhanced tuning for clearer dialogue and deeper bass. Snappy performance with Wi-Fi 6 and a streamlined OS for quicker app launches and smoother navigation.

with Wi-Fi 6 and a streamlined OS for quicker app launches and smoother navigation. Hands-free voice control for quick actions, easy streaming, and finding your lost remote.

control for quick actions, easy streaming, and finding your lost remote. Game-ready features , including AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, ALLM, and 120-Hz refresh rate elevate the Pro Series experience.

, including AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, ALLM, and 120-Hz refresh rate elevate the Pro Series experience. Headphone Mode with Bluetooth pairing lets you enjoy shows and sports your way—ideal in shared spaces or during quiet moments.

with Bluetooth pairing lets you enjoy shows and sports your way—ideal in shared spaces or during quiet moments. Thin, modern, shadow-box aesthetic designed to flush-mount to the wall like a picture frame—transforming your TV into a work of art with Backdrops showcasing a free, curated catalog of digital artwork.

designed to flush-mount to the wall like a picture frame—transforming your TV into a work of art with showcasing a free, curated catalog of digital artwork. Slim-profile Wall Mount Kit, an optional accessory designed by Roku with hinge and kickstand, for easy access to TV ports and cables.

an optional accessory designed by Roku with hinge and kickstand, for easy access to TV ports and cables. Streamlined setup with tool-free stands, integrated cable management, and a placement guide for easier wall mounting.

with tool-free stands, integrated cable management, and a placement guide for easier wall mounting. The Roku Voice Remote Pro with backlit buttons, customizable shortcuts, a rechargeable battery with USB-C, and a remote finder built into the TV.”

Roku described the features of the 2025 Plus Series as follows:

“Some of the best Pro Series features—now including Smart Picture Max: The 2025 Roku Plus Series brings many of Roku’s most celebrated Pro Series features to a broader audience, delivering high-end performance at an accessible price. Now equipped with Roku-tuned mini-LED backlighting and enhanced QLED color, the Plus Series delivers deeper blacks, better contrast, and life-like vibrancy. Smart Picture Max, previously a Pro Series exclusive, is now also available on the Plus Series, providing intelligent scene-by-scene adjustments that make everything from live sports to dramas look their best—no manual setting adjustments required.

The 2025 Roku Plus Series brings many of Roku’s most celebrated Pro Series features to a broader audience, delivering high-end performance at an accessible price. Now equipped with Roku-tuned mini-LED backlighting and enhanced QLED color, the Plus Series delivers deeper blacks, better contrast, and life-like vibrancy. Smart Picture Max, previously a Pro Series exclusive, is now also available on the Plus Series, providing intelligent scene-by-scene adjustments that make everything from live sports to dramas look their best—no manual setting adjustments required. Smooth performance and a refined user experience: The Plus Series also adds thoughtful upgrades, such as an on-TV remote finder button, the same streamlined cable management introduced with the Pro Series, a new processor-and-memory architecture for faster navigation, and a built-in subwoofer for richer audio.”

All Roku-made TVs will ship with the latest software, including new features such as Daily Trivia, short-form content rows for effortless browsing, award badges for seamless discovery, personalized sports highlights and game-time mobile notifications. Additionally, the 2025 Roku-made TVs now support Bluetooth Headphone Mode for seamless private listening. Thanks to Roku’s refined software and optimized components, even the Select Series feels faster and more responsive, the company said.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With a wide range of sizes and thoughtful design upgrades, Roku-made TVs offer a perfect fit for every room—from bedrooms and kitchens to home theaters. Across the lineup, updates such as simplified cable management and clearly labeled, easy-to-reach ports make setup more intuitive than ever. This year, Roku’s helpful placement guide is available on all Pro Series models, as well as on Select Series TVs 65 inches and larger. The latest Select Series includes HD, FHD, and 4K models, now available in sizes up to 85 inches, with Dolby Audio on all models and HDR10+ support on 4K models, plus compatibility with expandable wireless surround sound.