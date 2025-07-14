Gray’s Telemundo Stations to Air Carolina Panthers Preseason Games in Spanish

ATLANTA—Gray Media and the NFL’s Carolina Panthers have announced that for the first time three Panthers preseason games will air live in Spanish to Gray’s Telemundo audiences across the Carolinas.

Starting this August, Spanish-speaking fans will be able to catch every Panthers preseason game on six Gray Telemundo affiliate stations in South Carolina and Eastern North Carolina.

The three games are: Friday, August 8, Panthers vs. Cleveland Browns; Saturday, August 16,, Panthers at Houston Texans; and Thursday, August 21 Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Spanish-language broadcasts of the Panthers preseason games are an extension of the partnership between Gray's WHNS Greenville, S.C., known on-air as Fox Carolina, Gray-owned Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network and the Panthers announced in April.

“This partnership with the Carolina Panthers marks an exciting milestone for our Telemundo affiliates and the communities we proudly serve across the Carolinas,” said Susan Sim Oh, senior vice president of strategy and operations, Gray Telemundo Affiliate Station Group. “This is about more than football — it’s about building inclusive experiences that resonate with our Spanish-speaking viewers. We’re especially proud that Fox Carolina (WHNS) helped lead the way in forging this first-of-its-kind partnership, bringing Panthers football to even more households in a way that honors culture, language, and community.”

WHNS-WDKT general manager Bryce Caldwell added, “The Carolina Panthers are a tremendous partner, and we couldn’t be more excited about this expansion of offerings to our Spanish-speaking audiences!”

Telemundo stations airing Panthers preseason games include:

