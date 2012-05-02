Wohler buys RadiantGrid
Wohler Technologies has acquired acquisition of RadiantGrid Technologies, the developer of transcoding, transformation, and New Media Automation service platforms.
Uniting Wohler's modular monitoring and processing solutions with RadiantGrid's advanced parallel processing technology, the acquisition will enable the two companies to streamline IT-centric workflows with a full range of video, audio, data and QC solutions that support broadcasters' rapidly evolving needs.
