Wisycom Restructures Operations

Pictured (l to r): Geoff Baynard, Product Marketing Manager, Wisycom, Inc.; John Kowalski, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Wisycom, Inc.; Massimo Polo, CEO of Wisycom SRL; Enzo Frigo, R&D Manager, Wisycom SRL; Leslie Lello, Product Specialist, Wisycom SRL; Cheryl Colvin, Bookkeeper, Wisycom, Inc.; and Marcos Nieves, Vice President of Operations, Wisycom, Inc.

TOMBOLO, Italy—Wisycom SRL, a provider of RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, has announced a corporate restructuring that will enhance its business in the Americas.

The newly announced changes include the opening of Wisycom, Inc., its new U.S.-based facility, which will give the company a larger and more active channel into the Americas. Led by the newly appointed vice president of sales and marketing, John Kowalski, the new office will allow the team to better support the brand’s growth in the region.

As a division of Wisycom SRL, Wisycom, Inc. will give customers in the region a more direct connection to the brand’s sales, support and administrative personnel.

“Wisycom has grown tremendously in the United States, especially over the past year, and we found these changes necessary to help nurture and expand our business,” says Massimo Polo, CEO of Wisycom SRL. “With the restructuring, I am also pleased to welcome John [Kowalski] to our team. He has an incredible amount of experience working with customers across all our industries, and we know he is the right person to help drive Wisycom’s presence in America.”

The new Wisycom, Inc. facility is larger than the previous location, which has allowed the company to add more administrative and on-site technical support staff and includes a larger warehouse. This will ensure a faster turnaround time on communications, sales and repairs. Additionally, Wisycom, Inc. is situated along the mid-Atlantic, positioning the team ideally between homebase in Italy and customers throughout the country―including on the Pacific coast.

“These changes provide us with the opportunity to have a larger and more active channel in the Americas,” says Kowalski. “Additionally, with our experienced staff in place, we are better equipped to respond to customer needs and have a more efficient support process. We also look forward to the opportunity to [further] our market support with key partners and distributors of Wisycom products, as well as working with our sales partners in neighboring territories. I look forward to helping Wisycom grow here in the states and around the world.”

In addition to these corporate changes, the Wisycom team recently released several new products―including the MTP61 multiband bodypack transmitter and BFL RF-over-fiber interface, as well as the new Wisycom App, and look forward to continuing to expand its offerings in 2023.