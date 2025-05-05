Atomos Appoints Peter Barber to CEO

MELBOURNE, Australia—Atomos said Peter Barber, currently serving as chief operating officer and executive board director, has been named the company’s CEO.

Barber on May 3 took over from Jeromy Young, who will step down as CEO but will remain as a nonexecutive director.

“The board extends its gratitude to Jeromy for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to Atomos,” Chairman James Joughin said in announcing Barber’s appointment. “His contributions have been foundational to the Company's success. We are pleased that he will continue to provide strategic guidance as a nonexecutive director. We are confident that Peter’s extensive industry experience and leadership acumen will propel Atomos into its next phase of growth and innovation as it continues to expand its market presence and product offerings.”

Barber joined Atomos in February 2024 as chief operating officer and executive board director. With over 30 years of experience in the video production industry, including as a co-founder of Blackmagic Design and in leading significant M&A activities, Peter has been pivotal in driving operational excellence and strategic initiatives at Atomos, the company said.

Barber has also played a role in the company’s recent strategic initiatives, Atomos said, citing his deep understanding of the business and technology sectors and his proven leadership capabilities as ideally positioning him to drive its next phase of growth and operational excellence.

Young, an Atomos co-founder, has been with the company since its inception in 2010 and served as CEO for over a decade, leading Atomos through significant growth and innovation phases, the company said.

“I would like to thank Jeromy and the board for their support and confidence in me," Barger said. “I am honored to be appointed CEO at this important time in Atomos’ journey. I do not underestimate the challenges that lie ahead, including shifting market dynamics and external factors such as fluctuating tariffs in the USA. However, the work we have done over the past year to rebuild and restructure the company has laid a strong foundation for the future. We are creating a more agile, resilient organization—one that is better positioned to navigate change and seize new opportunities.”

“I believe Atomos has an extraordinary opportunity to expand into new markets, drive broader innovation, and build upon its proud history of pioneering technology in the video production and content creation space,” he continued. “I am excited to lead the company into this next chapter, working alongside our talented team to deliver greater value for our shareholders, customers and partners. Together, we will build a stronger, more dynamic Atomos that proudly represents Australian innovation on the global stage.”

Said Young: “It has been an incredible journey co-founding and leading Atomos through its growth and transformation on the global technology stage, and especially taking the company public. I am proud of what we have achieved together over the years.

“I brought Peter into Atomos knowing he would bring fresh ideas, deep industry experience, and strong leadership to help take the company into its next phase,“ Young added. “I look forward to handing over and supporting Peter and the Board as Atomos continues to evolve and grow its global video leadership position. I know Peter will ensure Atomos remains the company we envisioned when we first founded it.”