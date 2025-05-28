Michael Tuminello Joins Waymark as Director of Product

DETROIT—Waymark, a provider of automated AI video for the creation of commercials, has named industry veteran Michael Tuminello as its new director of product.

Tuminello brings more than 15 years of strategic product leadership in video advertising technology and creative tools development to Waymark. Using multiple generative AI models, the tech startup has developed an end-to-end video creation platform that allows anyone to produce ready-to-air commercials suitable for TV, streaming or digital platforms.

“We’re so happy to be adding Michael to the team,“ Waymark CEO Alex Persky-Stern said. “His track record of building really effective ad creative software from Innovid to Flashtalking is truly second to none. He brings both the creative and technical perspectives and knows exactly what it takes to make effective creative tech.”

Tuminello's extensive experience includes senior product roles at such ad tech companies as Sizmek, Innovid, Integral Ad Science (IAS), Flashtalking, and Mediaocean.

At Innovid, he led the creative product line as the company grew tenfold. He directed product strategy for two of Flashtalking’s key growth products—CTV/video and verification—that contributed to the company's $500 million acquisition by Mediaocean.

Tuminello built a pioneering ad creative authoring tool at Unicast that secured deals with leading publishers and broadcasters, led the development of Innovid's interactive video format portfolio and launched IAS’s first Unified Video Tag, enabling efficient video measurement across all devices and video formats.

Tuminello earned a bachelor’s degree in English and East Asian studies from the University of Virginia.

Since launching its video ad platform in 2023, Waymark has signed partnerships with numerous top media companies, including CBS, Spectrum Reach, Fox TV Stations, E.W. Scripps, Sinclair, Cox Media Group, Gray Media, Beasley Media Group, Nine Entertainment (Australia), and U.K. publisher National World plc. Waymark also recently teamed with Paramount+ and Pluto TV to launch the Paramount Ads Manager, a self-service buying platform.