Comcast Advertising Bows New AI Ad-Creation Platform

The new AI-powered platform creating ads from Waymark aims to make it easier for smaller businesses to advertise on TV.

NEW YORK—Comcast Advertising has launched a new AI creative platform that will make it much easier for small businesses and local advertisers to market and promote their products by using AI-powered tools to create TV ads.

The platform relies on technologies from Waymark, a pioneer in using artificial intelligence to create ads. Several local station groups and media companies have also adopted the Waymark platform.

The launch is part of Comcast’s effort to expand its potential advertising base by targeting small businesses that might not have the money or expertise to create TV commercials.

“Making media buying easy and impactful is a core mission across Comcast Advertising’s portfolio,” Dawn Williamson, chief revenue officer, media solutions at Comcast Advertising, said. "Thanks to our Waymark partnership, we are excited to extend this mission directly to our Media Solutions offering. Advertisers now have a fast and affordable way to build TV-ready ads for delivery across news, entertainment, live sports, and other premium video destinations.”

In launching the platform, Comcast noted businesses often cite the cost of commercial production as their biggest obstacle to investing in TV ads. By simply entering the brand’s website, the platform will scan the web and generate a commercial that can be adjusted in a variety of ways, including messaging, graphics, voiceover styles and even language, to create the perfect ad. In addition, brands can create seasonal varieties or tailored ads for new audience segments by modifying existing creative via this platform.

“Our collaboration with Comcast Advertising’s Media Solutions marks a major leap forward in using AI technology to enhance accessibility and drive the evolution of TV advertising,“ Hayden Gilmer, vice president of revenue at Waymark, said. “AI is helping advertisers reach new potential, and the ability to create effective, high-quality video ads in minutes is a powerful shift. Combined with access to premium inventory, it gives businesses of all sizes the creative edge they need to compete on TV.”

Comcast also provided testimonials from businesses that have used the platform. “The process was insanely easy, and the finished product was better than anything I could have done,“ Melissa Cowan, head of marketing and advertising at a metal roofing supply firm in Little Rock, Arkansas, said. “The ad that the AI tool put together was great at drawing your attention without going overboard.”

Similar praise came from owners Jairo and Josselin at MD Contractors, Fences, Decks & Patios: “At MD Contractors, Fences, Decks & Patios, our mission is to build the outdoor oasis of your dreams. Being able to illustrate what we can offer clients is crucial to our business, so being able to easily build TV ads with Comcast has been a game-changer for us.”

Waymark was introduced to Comcast through LIFT Labs, a Comcast NBCUniversal program that connects strategically relevant startups with internal teams to explore partnerships that inform strategy, impact operations, and transform products and experiences.

In addition to Comcast Advertising, Waymark has signed agreements with Spectrum Reach, Sinclair, Cox Media, Fox TV Stations, E.W. Scripps, Gray Media, Beasley Media Group, Nine Entertainment (Australia), and U.K. publisher National World plc. Last year, Waymark teamed with Paramount to launch the new Paramount Ads Manager platform.