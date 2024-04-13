Waymark’s Ai Video Advertising Platform Now in 90%+ of U.S. Markets

DETROIT, Mich.—The AI video advertising technology provider Waymark has announced that it has secured partnerships with top broadcast, cable, radio, and streaming platforms that now cover over 90%+ of US Designated Market Areas (DMAs).

Waymark, which will be showing its platform at the 2024 NAB Show, has also announced that it is expanding the capabilities of its platform by introducing a new self-serve plug-in solution and Spanish-language capabilities.

"In the past year, our team has helped generate over one million ads with our partners across a wide array of media sectors, making premium video advertising accessible to businesses that previously lacked the budget, time, or expertise," explained Waymark's CEO, Alex Persky-Stern. "We're excited to maintain this momentum by expanding into new markets and offering innovative tech solutions to even more customers."

Waymark, which offers clients an AI video creator, opened 2024 with signed deals spanning the nation's most prominent media companies, including The E.W. Scripps Company, Fox TV Stations, Spectrum Reach, Gray Television, Beasley Media Group, and Morgan Murphy Media. It also expanded its global footprint through a significant partnership with Nine, Australia's leading broadcaster and UK-based publishing company National World plc.

Building on that, Waymark has now announced an automated plug-in. The plugin is designed as a turnkey tool to allow media publishers to integrate its AI video creator into their own platforms. The plugin is the basis of a recent strategic partnership with Sweden-based DanAds, which provides global publishers and media owners with a fully automated, white-labeled self-serve advertising infrastructure.

"Our mission is to democratize access to TV-quality creative," explained Hayden Gilmer, vice president of revenue at Waymark. "With the rise of CTV and the industry's rapid adoption of self-serve advertising platforms, we see a tremendous opportunity. Combining a la carte ad buys with instant video creative is a winning formula."

It is also entering the Hispanic market with Spanish-Language AI advertising capabilities.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This will enable users to generate high-quality commercials with professional voice-over in just five minutes or less. The update allows for the creation of full video ads with on-screen Spanish copy and fluent Spanish voice-overs, featuring a wide array of localized synthetic AI accents. This update opens potential new revenue opportunities for businesses looking to connect with the growing Spanish-language segment.