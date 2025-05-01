Carlo DiMarco Joins USSI Global

MELBOURNE, Fla.—Carlo DiMarco has joined USSI Global as vice president of strategic marketing and growth, with responsibility for strategic business development in the network, broadcast and digital signage solutions provider’s new and existing markets.

“I am excited to be part of a team that is delivering cutting-edge solutions and services to a wide range of partners throughout the media, entertainment and digital signage industries,” DiMarco said. “At USSI Global, I’ll be able to leverage my background in strategic growth and technology at Paramount/Viacom, Cheddar News and most recently DOOH [digital out-of-home] startups in the point of care space.”

Noting that DiMarco will reinforce the company’s existing markets while working to expand into new territories, USSI Global President and CEO Anthony Morelli said the newly hired executive “understands our markets because he’s already succeeded in them.”

DiMarco, who joined the company April 1, will be based in New York.

DiMarco can be reached via email. More information is available on the company’s website.