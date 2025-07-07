Sinclair Names Narinder Sahai EVP and Chief Financial Officer

BALTIMORE—Sinclair has named Narinder Sahai its executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective immediately.

Sahai brings more than 20 years of experience in strategic financial leadership at publicly traded and private-equity-backed companies, Sinclair said, most recently as CFO of Arcis Golf, a leisure and hospitality company, where he led financial planning, accounting, tax, treasury and investor relations.

Sahai has a deep level of expertise across the full breadth of finance functions, including capital markets, treasury, controllership, investor relations, mergers and acquisitions and planning and analysis, Sinclair said. He also brings strong technology expertise, including in artificial intelligence and machine learning, from his tenure at Amazon Web Services (AWS) and his undergraduate degree in electronics and electrical communication engineering, the company said.

Prior to Arcis, Sahai was CFO of RumbleOn, a publicly traded technology-driven omnichannel powersports platform, where he built the financial planning and analysis function, launched the internal audit and Sarbanes-Oxley Act compliance programs and successfully integrated several acquisitions, Sinclair said.

At Amazon’s AWS, Sahai served as head of worldwide go-to-market finance for compute and AI/machine learning services, providing financial leadership for specialist sales teams across global markets. Before AWS, Sahai was senior vice president, treasurer and investor relations head at Target Hospitality, where he managed all investor relations and capital markets activities for the company’s equity public-market debut and executed comprehensive debt financing transactions, Sinclair said.

“Narinder’s proven track record as CFO of both publicly traded and private-equity-backed companies, combined with his operational discipline and strategic financial leadership, makes him exceptionally well-suited to guide Sinclair through its next phase of growth,” Sinclair President and CEO Chris Ripley said. “He brings a unique perspective having worked in multiple industries, including cloud and AI-focused companies.

“Narinder is a proven C-suite leader with a strong history of executing value-creating strategies, optimizing capital structures and driving margin improvement,” Ripley added. “We’re looking forward to him building on our culture of success, industry leadership, and best-in-class finance team, especially as we advance commercialization strategies around ATSC 3.0 and continue to deliver long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Sahai has a Bachelor of Engineering in electronics and electrical communication engineering from Thapar University in India, where he was valedictorian, and a Master of Business Administration with high distinction from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. Sahai is also a CFA Charterholder.

“I am honored to join Sinclair during such an exciting period of transformation and growth,” Sahai said. “Having worked across diverse industries—from automotive and energy to consumer and technology—I have a deep appreciation for companies that are successfully transforming themselves while maintaining strong operational discipline. Sinclair’s unique position at the intersection of local media, sports, and emerging technology creates tremendous opportunities.

“From the company’s leadership position in local broadcasting, combined with its pioneering work in ATSC 3.0 technology, the strength of Tennis Channel and innovative ventures portfolio, I see significant potential to drive value creation for all stakeholders,” he added. “I look forward to working with Chris, the board and the entire team to execute on Sinclair’s strategic vision while maintaining the strong financial discipline that has positioned the company for success.”

With the appointment, Lucy Rutishauser will step down as CFO, continuing as executive vice president to support the transition. She will remain in that capacity until her planned retirement later this year, at which time she will become senior adviser.