SBE Recruits 49 New Members

The Society of Broadcast Engineers said its annual member drive resulted in the recruitment of 49 individual members.

“The drive calls on current SBE members to encourage their non-member colleagues to join the association,” it said in a press release.

Each recruiter earns a discount off his or her membership dues. As a recruiting incentive, the SBE also asks for prize donations from sustaining member companies.

Contributing prizes were Comrex, Dielectric, Heartland Video Systems, LBA Group, Nemal Electronics, Orban, Time Base Consoles and Telos Alliance. Prizes included shirts, hats and broadcast equipment. The society donated logo items, a copy of CertPreview, a webinar registration and books.

Recruiters were eligible to win a trip to the SBE National Meeting in Ohio or a cash equivalent; the winner was Steve Bottkol of Sinclair.

In January the society bumped up its dues for the first time in eight years. A basic membership is $105. Youth and student memberships are less.

The SBE, based in the United States, has around 4,200 members in approximately 26 countries and 117 chapters.