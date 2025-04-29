IAB Double-Clicks on AI Efforts

NEW YORK—As part of a major push to advance the role that artificial intelligence (AI) plays in the advertising industry, the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) has announced the appointment of Caroline Giegerich as vice president, AI and engaged a new IAB member, Alvarez & Marsal’s (A&M) Media & Entertainment (M&E) group, to provide advice on the future of the industry. That advice will include the impact of AI on media buying, the development of industry standards, and strategies for business transformation.

In the new post, Giegerich will lead IAB’s strategic initiatives to integrate AI across the digital advertising ecosystem, including the development of practical tools, resources, and best practices that empower marketers, agencies, publishers, platforms, and ad technology companies. Giegerich will report to Cintia Gabilan, senior vice president of centers of excellence and industry initiatives.

“IAB is entering a pivotal new phase in our AI journey—and Caroline’s deep expertise, creative vision, and collaborative leadership make her the ideal person to drive it forward,” said Gabilan. “From redefining creative workflows to protecting publisher IP, we’re building an AI roadmap that balances innovation with responsibility. Caroline will be at the helm of this transformation.”

Giegerich brings over 20 years of experience in marketing, innovation, and emerging technologies. Most recently, she served as vice president of global marketing and innovation at Warner Music Group, where she led pioneering generative AI and immersive media campaigns for artists such as Cobrah and A Boogie. Her cross-industry expertise spans roles at MediaLink, HBO, Showtime Networks, and Smashbox Cosmetics, and includes work with platforms like YouTube, Netflix, and Section, the executive learning platform where she upskilled marketers in AI strategy.

As VP, AI, Giegerich will spearhead a three-pronged 2025 AI roadmap that the IAB described as follows:

The IAB AI Ecosystem Map – A dynamic, interactive resource that tracks and categorizes AI use cases across the advertising supply chain, from GenAI creative platforms to targeting, measurement, and brand safety solutions.

GenAI Personalization Playbook – A comprehensive guide helping brands and agencies operationalize AI-powered creative personalization at scale, with a focus on workflow design, quality assurance, and creative infrastructure.

AI-Centric Content Integrity & Trust – A cross-industry initiative to ensure AI-generated advertising content is accurate, brand-safe, and transparently disclosed. This includes developing QA protocols, hallucination detection tools, and labeling standards to help publishers, marketers, and platforms deploy GenAI responsibly while preserving consumer trust and platform credibility.

“Joining IAB at this inflection point is an opportunity to help the industry unlock AI’s full potential in a way that’s practical, ethical, and inclusive. Establishing shared standards and scalable solutions across stakeholders is exactly what the industry needs right now. There is no association more well-equipped to take on this task than IAB,” said Giegerich.

As part of IAB’s expanded commitment to harnessing the power of AI across the digital media and marketing ecosystem, the organization has also engaged new IAB member Alvarez & Marsal’s (A&M) Media & Entertainment (M&E) group.

The IAB reported that A&M will offer specialized advisory expertise in areas critical to the future of the industry—including the impact of AI on media buying, the development of industry standards, and strategies for business transformation.

“This position reflects A&M’s commitment to driving transformational change through innovation and the firm’s results-driven approach," Peri Shamsai, A&M managing director and M&E practice leader, stated. "By helping to shape AI-driven initiatives, we’re creating a shared foundation from which media companies, advertising agencies, and brands can harness AI’s power in ways we’ve only just begun to imagine. This collaboration represents a pivotal step in the industry’s journey toward achieving greater efficiencies through shared expertise and collective knowledge.”

“A&M and IAB share a mutual commitment to unlocking value and opportunities through AI," added Sonia V. Gupta, A&M managing director and M&E data and AI lead. "We are excited to collaborate with IAB to address the evolving needs of digital advertisers as they continue to deliver tailored, innovative solutions for their clients.”