Electric Sheep Launches Platform for AI-Powered Video Creation

LONDON—Electric Sheep has launched a new AI-powered platform that is designed to provide creators with the hands-on ability to iterate, edit and produce pro-level content all in one place.

Pulling from over a decade of experience in Hollywood’s production pipeline, the Electric Sheep platform is designed to simplify the current video creation process by blending siloed AI solutions and filmed media into one cohesive tool for creators to be able to quickly and easily produce high-end final content, without having to worry about budgetary constraints.

“Anyone with any filmmaking experience will tell you that iterating, editing and producing pro-level video content is challenging, but with available technology, it really shouldn’t be,” said Gary Palmer, co-founder and CEO of Electric Sheep. “GenAI is radically changing production, but the fundamentals of filmmaking, and creativity, are the same. Electric Sheep is the first platform in the space to give storytellers of all kinds everything they need to make their final product the caliber of Hollywood productions. It’s a pinch me moment and we can’t wait to see what the public creates with our tool set.”

The platform allows storytellers start with anything - a media pool, a script, a storyboard or just an idea - and then use a built-in web-based editor to access to video genAI tools. These include Runway, ChatGPT, Kling, Luma, Veo, and more.

From there, Electric Sheep becomes a playground for creators to generate scenes from scratch, create new worlds behind actors, move camera angles, or extend scenes, much like one would approach game design, the company explained.

With all the media created, Electric Sheep’s auto generated metadata - including shot content, type, and style - allows users to reduce repetitive tasks by assembling a fully-editable timeline via prompt, giving users complete control to make any further edits. Fed by simple text to timeline prompts like, “Build me a 30 second recap of my recent trip to Bali,” “I like this, but I want to use a different background here,” or “Change the color of the lady’s hair throughout,” Electric Sheep empowers storytellers to produce a final render in 80% less time than current solutions. As the only platform to offer fine grain control tools for VFX and post production that go down to the pixel level, Electric Sheep has become a standout in the space.

Electric Sheep was founded in 2023 by Gary Palmer, Richie Murray and Jake Laver.

