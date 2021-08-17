Vislink Acquires Mobile Viewpoint for $18.3 Million

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. & ALKMAAR, Netherlands—Fresh off its announced acquisition of Mobile Viewpoint Aug. 16, Vislink held a virtual press conference laying out the details of its $18.3 million purchase and how the move positions the combined company to offer a complementary range of video acquisition, contribution and distribution solutions that address the growing demand for internet video.

“Mobile Viewpoint provides us with innovative technologies and solutions that, combined with Vislink’s capabilities, will enable our customers to acquire and deliver video over any preferred public or private network,” said Vislink CEO Mickey Miller.

“This presents a tremendous growth opportunity for us as 5G and other new networks, along with machine learning, are about to revolutionize how video is produced and transported," he continued. "This acquisition means that we can now make the most of these transformative live video trends and bring high-quality live production to events that were historically economically challenging to produce like amateur and semi-pro athletics.”

The acquisition provides Vislink with new complementary technology. The Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint Connected Edge solution will leverage IP networks to provide low-latency, high-capacity video transport that uses artificial intelligence to automate workflows, Vislink said.

Combines, solutions will include live video encoding, stream adaptation, decode and production solutions; remote production workflows, wireless cameras, AI-driven automated production and the ability to contribute video over bonded cellular 3G and 4G, satellite, fiber and emerging networks like 5G and Starlink.

“Mobile Viewpoint… brings us very exciting AI-driven automated production and camera solutions, as well as a pioneering development team that has a history of being first to market with solutions that make a real difference, including support for multi-camera/REMI production, H.265, 5G and Starlink,” said Miller.

The deal consists of a $17.34 million stock purchase and the rest in debt assumption and payment. Mobile Viewpoint was a privately held subsidiary Triple IT Corporate B.V. in The Netherlands.

“It is exciting that Mobile Viewpoint will now be part of delivering Vislink Connected Edge solutions,” said Michael Bais, managing director of Mobile Viewpoint. “Being part of a larger entity will enable us to accelerate our innovative product roadmap. It also opens up the military, government and American markets for us.”